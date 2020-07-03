West Indies legend Everton Weekes passes away at 95; ICC, cricket fraternity express sadness

Dubai: The International Cricket Council has offered its condolences following the death of former West Indies batsman Everton Weekes at the age of 95.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney remembered ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Weekes as a top batsman of his era and one whose performances will be long remembered.

Manu Sawhney said, “Weekes is a distinguished name in cricket and he was an integral member of one of the best Test sides ever. We all know of the ‘The Three Ws’ that comprised Frank Worrell, Clyde Walcott and Weekes, and the reputation they had during the 1940s and 50s.

“His attacking batting contributed in making the West Indies such an attractive side to watch. To be in that team itself was such a big honour, but there were times when Weekes really stood apart with his distinct style. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Weekes played 48 Test matches from 1947 to 1958, aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings in 1948.

One of those centuries came at home against England and four on a tour of India. He almost got a sixth consecutive century but was unlucky to be run out for 90 at Chennai.

Weekes’s cousin Bam Bam Weekes and son David Murray played international cricket while a few other relatives played first-class cricket.

Weekes officiated as an ICC match referee in three Tests and four one-day internationals, all in 1994.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RnwoJkhjPd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2020

The great Sir Everton Weekes would have graced Test cricket with the willow in his hands many years before I would have had an opportunity to watch the classy last surviving member of the formidable 3 Ws.



I must… https://t.co/XvTWb4DdxG — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) July 2, 2020

Sir Everton Weekes is no more!

Had heard many stories about his batting along with the other Legendary 2Ws.

You will be missed Sir.

Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/orT5cs4o06 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 2, 2020