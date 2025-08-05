Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India clinch historic six-run Test victory over England at The Oval

Shubman Gill-led India pulled off a thrilling six-run victory over England – their narrowest ever in Test history – in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and levelling the series 2-2. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj starred with a magnificent five-wicket haul, including three on the final day, as England were dismissed for 367 while chasing 374. In a tense finish, Chris Woakes was forced to bat with a dislocated shoulder.

The newly-instituted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy delivered high drama throughout, and the fifth Test was no exception. India held their nerve superbly on Monday to secure a famous win in front of a packed Oval crowd.

The undoubted hero was the valiant Mohammed Siraj, whose spirited spell of 5/104 sealed a victory for the ages. With 35 runs to defend and four wickets to claim, Siraj took three in 4.1 fiery overs, while Prasidh Krishna (4/126) claimed the final scalp.

England captain Ben Stokes, who was sidelined from active play due to injury, acknowledged the intensity of the contest. “Difficult when you can't participate,” he admitted. “Another hard-fought game. Both teams have put in so much effort—amazing to be a part of. Bitterly disappointed we couldn't go over the line but very proud of the team.”

Stokes also praised teammate Chris Woakes, who batted despite a dislocated shoulder. “There was never a question in Woakes' mind about batting. We've had guys go out with broken foots, fingers—just shows what it takes to play for the country,” he said. Reflecting on the broader series, he added, “The whole series has been awesome. There's always going to be moments where emotions come out. No one will be going to bed crying about what was said.”

On his own performance, Stokes was optimistic. “I felt good, happy with how I went with the ball. Hopefully, all the injuries are behind me. Rehab starts now and the big one's coming in a few months.”

India’s stand-in captain and Player of the Series, Shubman Gill, echoed the sentiment of mutual respect and intensity. “The way both teams played was great. Coming into the final days not knowing the result shows both teams brought their A-game,” he said. “When you have bowlers like Siraj and Prasidh, captaincy looks easy.”

Gill praised his side’s self-belief under pressure. “We were confident, even yesterday. We knew they were under pressure and wanted to make sure it stayed that way. Siraj is a captain’s dream—he gave it his all every ball.”

On being named best batter, Gill said, “It’s very rewarding. My aim was to be the best batter this series, and getting there is very satisfying. Technically and mentally, it’s always a matter of sorting things out—they’re correlated. One big learning from the last six weeks: we never give up.”

The Player of the Match, Mohammed Siraj, delivered a stirring account of his mindset and preparation. “I feel amazing because we fought hard from day one till now. My plan was to hit my areas consistently and build pressure—everything from there was a bonus,” he said. “When I woke up today, I thought I could do it. I downloaded a picture from Google saying ‘believe’.”

Reflecting on a crucial dropped catch of Harry Brook, Siraj noted, “I thought the Brook drop was a game-changing moment. If it had been taken, we might not have come out today. But the way he attacked—hats off to him.”

He also credited teammate Ravindra Jadeja for emotional support after a setback at Lord’s. “Jaddu bhai told me to back my defence and remember my dad—and do it for him,” Siraj added.

The Oval victory marked not just a historic win for India but also a celebration of resilience, belief, and unyielding spirit from both sides in a series that will be remembered for years to come.