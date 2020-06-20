Coronavirus scare in Sourav Ganguly's family; wife of BCCI president's brother tests positive

Kolkata: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's family members have been tested positive for the Coronavirus, which seems to be spreading rapidly all across the country. The wife of Snehasish Ganguly, who is the elder brother of the BCCI president, as well as her parents have been tested positive for the virus.

"Apart, the domestic help at Snehasish's Mominpur home has also been diagnosed for the virus," says a report in www.timesnow.com. Snehashish, who himself is presently the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and a former Ranji-level cricketer, was also tested for the virus but his reports came negative. Snehashish has since been advised home quarantine, while all those infected have been admitted to a private nursing home and are receiving treatment.

Quoting a state health department official, a report in Hindustan Times says, "All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home."

Further tests will be done on all of them on Saturday based on which the decision on whether to discharge them from the hospital or not will be taken.