This might be the 'best ever' fast-bowling unit in the world: Mohammed Shami on India's current pace attack

Mumbai: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is of the opinion that India's pace battery comprising of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and himself might be the 'best ever' fast-bowling unit in the world.

"You and everyone else in the world will agree to this that no team has ever had five fast bowlers together as a package. Not just now but in the history of cricket, this might be the best fast-bowling unit in the world," said Shami to former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta on Cricketbaazi, a Hindi talk show on ESPNcricinfo."

Speaking about the dilemma that has resulted from this availability of pool of pace bowlers is that it often becomes a difficult choice for skipper Virat Kohli as to who would bowl with the new ball. "The situation is more difficult when the first-choice trio of himself, Ishant and Bumrah play together," said Shami, adding, "We surround Virat Kohli and ask him to make the decision. But he normally says, 'don't get me involved in all this; you decide among yourselves, I don't have an issue. That is the kind of fun we have in our team meetings. I let the other two start. I have no objection to bowling with a semi-new ball."

Earlier, former India captain Rahul Dravid, too, during his live chat on Sony Ten Pit Stop had said that though India had in the past had good pacers but never it never had the kind of pace attack they have it now.

“As a collection of fast bowlers I think this is the best fast bowling attack we have had. We have got great fast bowlers like Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan. But as a group and in fact even outside the main group, the likes of Navdeep Saini, Siraj, Shardul Thakur have been doing well at the A team level. What’s different is that you don’t have to worry about which three bowlers you will put in the park. They are all doing well,” Dravid said.