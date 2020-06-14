Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday revealed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Afridi tweeted that he had been feeling unwell since Thursday and after getting tested for coronavirus, his results returned positive.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery," wrote the former Pakistan skipper on his official Twitter handle.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Reacting to the news, cricket fraternity expressed their concern for the Pakistan cricketer and wished him a quick receovery.

Lala @SAfridiOfficial, you'll get through this as well like you always have with flying colors. Get well soon. Prayers. #shahidafridi pic.twitter.com/jzrCxVgf1O — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 13, 2020

- @SAfridiOfficial brother your services to our homeland especially in the last few months are forever etched in our hearts. We all know the fighter that you are, sending all the prayers possible, wish you a speedy recovery and good health. — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 13, 2020

Lala! Don't worry, Allah aap ko aur tmam bemaron ko sehet de,Aameen https://t.co/pz5xyCrVa1 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) June 13, 2020

May Allah give you speedy recovery @SAfridiOfficial https://t.co/pB4DmqOAeY — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) June 13, 2020

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and now BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who has been at loggerhead with Afridi, off late, wished him a speedy recovery. Speaking at Salaam Cricket 2020, Gambhir said he might have his political differences with Afridi but he doesn’t want anyone in the world to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” Gauram Gambhir said.

Afridi represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 99 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He scored 8,064 runs in ODIs, 1,716 runs in Tests and 1,416 in the shortest format of the game. He finished with 395 wickets to his name in the 50-over format in addition to taking 48 and 98 wickets in Tests and T20Is respectively.