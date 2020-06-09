I am not aware of any such incident, Sammy has to take responsibility for his comments: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi: Reacting to Darren Sammy statement that he was subjected to racist jibes during his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, his former teammate from SRH, Irfan Pathan said that he was unaware of any such incident.

Talking to the indianexpress.com, Pathan said, "If something like that would have happened then it would have come to notice or a team discussion would have happened on the topic. I am not aware of any such incident and he (Sammy) has to take responsibility for his comments.”

“But I have seen some issues in domestic cricket where our brothers from South India have to face chants based on their appearance when they travel up north. I think the real issue is education and society needs to learn,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to a report in indiatoday.in, Jammu and Kashmir spinner Parvez Rasool said SRH had a very healthy team environment. "I never noticed anything like this. Sammy was my captain for one match during the season but he never told me anything like that. As a team, we had a very healthy environment and were a happy bunch of cricketers. Whenever I spoke to him he seemed very jovial and I enojyed my time with him,” Rasool said.

Earlier, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy had alleged that racist slur was used against him and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera when they played for SunRisers Hyderabad, Sammy posted on Instagram, “I just learnt what that ‘kalu’ meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They call me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I’m angry.”