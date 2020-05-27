4 teams that might go on to win IPL 2020

With the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), allowing stadium and sports complexes to open behind closed doors, all eyes have turned towards the much-anticipated, the cash-rich and the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet- the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Although there has been no official word from the organisers yet, multiple reports are suggesting that the 13th edition of the blockbuster league may indeed be a possibility in the September-November window with the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia, being pushed back to the next year.

Mumbai Indians

The defending champions have gone on to become one of the most consistent sides in the recent past. Not only do they possess a balanced team but in Rohit Sharma they have a calm and astute leader who has led them to four title wins- the most by a skipper in the tournament.

When the IPL begins this year, watch out for the boys from Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings

Never-ever make the mistake of ruling Chennai Super Kings out of the contest because if you do the joke is on you then. The team even managed to reach the finals last year but it was the experience of Lasith Malinga who was bowling the final over that helped Mumbai Indians edge the Chennai-based franchise by a run and lift their fourth title.

Guess who will make a comeback to competitive cricket if CSK comes out to the stadium this year. It will be Thala (MS Dhoni) himself and if his deputy at CSK, Suresh Raina, is to be believed, he is looking in great touch in the nets and is ready to take the bowlers on.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

2020 could well be Sunrisers Hyderabad's year. With a good set of bowlers, batsmen and all-rounders, the franchise has ticked more boxes than not and looks a side to watch out for on paper. However, a lot will depend on how their Indian bowlers perform and how soon they find their rhythm in this long tournament.

With the likes of David Warner and Kane Williamson in the think tank, the Sunrisers sure have it in them to make the best use of their resources.

Delhi Capitals

With a young, ambitious set of boys and a talented leader at the helm of affairs as well as a coaching staff that boasts of a name like Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals is yet another team that might go on to achieve unprecedented success in the tournament and win their maiden title.

What could be a better way to remember the corona-hit IPL edition than a first-time winner in DC with Shreyas Iyer- looked upon as the future India captain- as the skipper. It seems like Delhi fans might finally get to celebrate the sporting success of any of its team.