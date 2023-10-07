Asian Games 2023: India finish 4th with historic 107 medals

New Delhi: The 2023 Asian Games witnessed the Indian contingent's historic success, securing a remarkable 107 medals, including an astonishing 28 golds—a new record. Alongside 38 silvers and 41 bronzes, India was on the verge of hitting the coveted 100-medal mark. Surpassing expectations, they clinched gold in men's and women's kabaddi, men's cricket, and men's doubles badminton, concluding the event on a triumphant note.

The Indian men's kabaddi team reclaimed their Asian Games title after a contentious final match against defending champions Iran, winning 33-29 in a game that was temporarily suspended before Saturday's dramatic conclusion.

The Indian women's kabaddi team achieved a nail-biting victory, securing the country's 100th medal by defeating Chinese Taipei 26-25 in an intense final match.

In a historic moment, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured India's first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games, defeating South Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in straight games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Ranked at number 3 in the world, Satwik and Chirag had previously made history by winning the Asian championships earlier in the year, and they continued their remarkable run with a convincing 21-18, 21-16 victory over Choi and Kim, who were ranked 15th. This achievement also marked India's first medal in men's doubles in 41 years, since Leroy D'sa and Pradeep Gandhe won a bronze in the 1982 edition.

In a turn of events, the Indian men's cricket team clinched the gold medal on their Asian Games debut when their final match against Afghanistan was called off due to rain. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was declared winners based on their higher seeding in the continental showpiece. Afghanistan was at 112 for 5 in 18.2 overs when persistent rain disrupted the proceedings at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, and the match never resumed from that point.