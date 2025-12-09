UTT National Ranking TT Championships: Seeds advance, but U-15 girls bring the drama on Day 4

Ranchi: The tempo soared at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium as the fifth UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships entered a decisive phase on Monday. With the Under-17 paddlers wrapping up their group stage battles and heading into the main draw later tonight, the Under-19 Boys and Girls are prepared to open their group matches with renewed confidence. Meanwhile, the Under-15 categories provided the day’s biggest talking points—with the top seeds advancing smoothly, but the Girls’ section producing gripping, five-game thrillers that tested both skill and nerve.

In the Under-15 Boys category, most results went according to plan, as seeded players stamped their authority early. Yet, one clash stood out—Punjab’s Trijal Vohra, fresh from clinching the Under-13 Boys title yesterday, had to fight tooth and nail against Soumik Deb of West Bengal. After slipping 1-2 behind, Vohra’s tactical poise and fighting spirit came to the fore as he rallied to take the decider and win 14-12, 8-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8—a testament to his growing composure under pressure.

The Under-15 Girls Round of 64, however, was a masterclass in endurance and determination. Four of the matches went the full distance, as young paddlers displayed maturity beyond their years. Sri Shaanvi of PSPBA mounted a remarkable comeback from two games down against Parnavi of Bengal, adjusting her pace and placement to prevail 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7. Pooja Ambati of Tamil Nadu, too, showed grit in her fluctuating encounter with Riparna Saha, also from Bengal, bouncing back from a fourth-game slip to seal it 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7.

The standout comeback came from Daniya Godil of Gujarat, who clawed her way back from two games down to overcome Khyati Sharma (TTFI-1) in a nerve-wracking 5-11, 12-14, 11-5, 13-11, 11-9 victory. Aadya Baheti of Maharashtra also showed composure under fire, fending off Mihika Udupa of Karnataka 11-6, 5-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-7 to secure her place in the next round. With several matches stretching to the wire, the Girls’ section proved not just competitive, but fiercely resilient—a sign of the promising depth coming through at the junior level.

As the focus now shifts to the Under-17 main draw, the spotlight will soon widen to include the Men’s and Women’s events, whose group draws are set to take place tomorrow. Top contenders, barring Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, G. Sathiyan, Diya Chitale, and Sreeja Akula, are expected to headline the senior divisions, joined by a mix of seasoned campaigners and rising state talents looking to break through.

With the competition tightening across all age brackets, the coming days promise high-octane rallies, tactical duels, and a showcase of India’s most dynamic table tennis talent as the championships enter their most electric phase.

Important Results (Round 64):

Youth Boys U-15: Trijal Vohra (Pun) bt Soumik Deb (WB) 14-12, 8-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8.

Youth Girls U-15: Sri Shaanvi (PSPBA) bt Parnavi (WB) 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7; Pooja Ambati (TN) bt Riparna Saha (WB) 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7; Daniya Godil (Guj) bt Khyati Sharma (TTFI-1) 5-11, 12-14, 11-5, 13-11, 11-9; Aadya Baheti (Mah) bt Mihika Udupa (Kar) 11-6, 5-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-7.