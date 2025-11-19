India slip in WTC standings after shock defeat to South Africa in Kolkata

Kolkata: Team India suffered a major blow in their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign after crashing to a surprise defeat against South Africa in the opening Test at Eden Gardens. The loss — South Africa’s first Test win on Indian soil since 2010 — not only handed the visitors a 1-0 series lead but also pushed India down to fourth place in the WTC standings.

Despite dominating portions of the match, India’s inability to capitalise on a first-innings advantage and their batting collapse on Day 3 proved costly. South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Simon Harmer and supported by a gritty half-century from skipper Temba Bavuma, turned the game decisively in their favour.

India Lose Ground in WTC Race

Before the Kolkata Test, India were sitting comfortably in second place in the WTC standings. However, the defeat saw them drop to fourth position, with their Points Percentage (PCT) taking a significant hit. Meanwhile, South Africa jumped from fourth to second, collecting 24 points and boasting a healthy PCT of 66.67.

Sri Lanka, who were earlier behind both India and South Africa, moved up to third place, leaving India suddenly outside the top three. With tough away tours and limited fixtures remaining in this WTC cycle, every point now becomes critical for Rohit Sharma’s men as they chase another berth in the final.

The Kolkata result highlights how costly even a single home defeat can be in the highly competitive WTC format, where consistency and performance across venues determine the eventual finalists.

India Start Strong, Falter Under Pressure

India began the match on the front foot. Jasprit Bumrah produced a spell of high-class fast bowling to claim five wickets, as South Africa were bundled out for just 159 in their first innings. Supported by Mohammed Siraj (2/25) and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, India seemed well on track for a dominant win.

At the end of Day 1, India were 37/1, with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling early to Marco Jansen. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar steadied the innings on Day 2 with a solid 57-run partnership, the highest of India’s innings, giving the hosts a slender but seemingly useful 30-run lead.

However, the momentum shifted sharply as South Africa’s Simon Harmer unleashed a devastating spell of spin, removing key Indian batsmen and triggering a middle-order collapse. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja attempted a rescue act, but India were bowled out for 189, failing to build a commanding position.

The blow was compounded when skipper Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury early in his innings and played no further part in the Test — a setback that visibly hurt India’s tactical flexibility and on-field decision-making.

Bavuma’s Grit and Harmer’s Brilliance Seal India’s Fate

South Africa’s response in the second innings was a tale of grit and patience. India’s bowlers, especially Ravindra Jadeja (4/50), kept them in the contest by reducing the visitors to 93/7. But Bavuma stood tall amidst the wreckage, scoring an unbeaten 55 that proved to be the match-winning knock. His innings, full of determination and smart shot selection, helped the Proteas stretch their lead to a defendable total of 124 runs.

Harmer returned once again to torment India’s batting order. His second-innings spell of 4/21 broke the backbone of the Indian chase, while Marco Jansen (2/15) and Keshav Maharaj (2/37) cleaned up the rest. India’s batting folded meekly on a deteriorating pitch, handing South Africa a famous win and leaving Indian fans stunned.

India’s WTC Road Gets Tougher

The Kolkata defeat is a wake-up call for India. Once considered unbeatable at home, the loss exposes gaps in India’s batting order and raises questions about their ability to adapt on spin-friendly but unpredictable surfaces.

In the broader WTC picture, this result could have far-reaching consequences. With every Test series contributing to the points table, losing at home drastically affects India’s qualification chances. The last time India failed to reach a WTC final was in the inaugural cycle (2019–21), and with tougher assignments ahead — including away tours to Australia and South Africa — regaining lost ground will be challenging.

The WTC points table after Kolkata Test stands as follows:

Australia – 1st (unchanged)

South Africa – 24 points | 66.67 PCT

Sri Lanka – 3rd

India – 4th (down two places)

India’s dip in ranking underlines the tight margins in this championship format. Just one defeat can cause a major reshuffle, especially with each team playing only six series (three home and three away) in a cycle.

All Eyes on Guwahati Decider

The series now moves to Guwahati, where the second and final Test begins on 22 November. It’s a must-win game for India — not only to level the series but also to reclaim lost WTC points. For South Africa, the stakes are equally high. A win or even a draw would secure them their first Test series victory in India since 2000, and strengthen their grip on the top two positions of the WTC table.

The hosts will likely re-evaluate their batting combinations, with questions over the middle order and fitness concerns around Shubman Gill. The pitch in Guwahati is expected to offer more bounce and pace, potentially aiding India’s seamers.