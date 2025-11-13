UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Avni rises to claim U-13 crown; tense battles in U-15

Panchkula: In a sparkling display of grit and talent, Haryana’s young sensation Avni Dua clinched the Under-13 Youth Girls singles title, defeating West Bengal’s Titash Chatterjee 3-1 in the fourth UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Multipurpose Indoor Stadium today.

For Avni, the victory was far from routine—and all the more special because of it. After conceding the opening game by a wide margin, the local star dug deep to turn the tide, edging out a nail-biting second and surviving a tense deuce in the third. With momentum firmly on her side, she sealed the match in style, closing with a commanding flourish for a 6-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-2 win and her maiden national ranking title.

A triumph built on resilience, composure, and heart—and a proud moment for Haryana as one of its rising talents takes a major step onto the national stage.

The U-15 Youth Nationals’ pre-quarterfinals served up high-intensity table tennis, marked by comebacks, narrow finishes, and standout performances—especially from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal across both categories.

Tamil Nadu shone brightest in the boys’ draw, securing four quarterfinal spots. J.N. Sanjey Arwindh kicked things off with a solid 11-7, 6-11, 11-3, 11-9 win over Bengal’s Aditya Das. A.B. Tharoon followed with a gripping five-game (5-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-4) victory over fellow Bengal paddler Himon Mondal, battling back twice in a nervy contest.

Bengal’s Rudranil Jana edged Maharashtra’s Prateek Tulsani 11-8, 15-13, 13-11 in a straight-games match filled with deuce drama, while Tamil Nadu’s K. Akshay Bhushan survived Goa’s Chandan Caro Sinai in another thriller, clinching the tight fourth game 14-12 to win 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 14-12.

The day’s standout fightback came from Bengal’s Rishaan Chattopadhayay, who saved his campaign with a nail-biting 12-10 decider against Lakshya Kumar of UP for 4-11, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10 win. Haryana’s Vatsal Duklan also squeezed through in a tight finish against Aarav Acharya of TTFI-1 (5-11, 11-8, 11-7, 13-11), while Maharashtra’s Nilay Pattekar won a five-game tussle 11-2, 11-9, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3. Tamil Nadu’s Akash Rajavelu capped the round with a commanding 11-4, 11-5, 11-5 win over Viren Patail of PSPBA.

In the girls’ section, West Bengal led the charge with four qualifiers. Maharashtra’s Naisa Rewaskar edged Bengal’s Divija Paul in a tight 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-9 opener. One of the most dramatic clashes saw Bengal’s Saturya Banerjee rally past teammate Shreya Dhar in a five-game thriller (9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 14-12, 11-6), saving the match in the fourth before sealing victory.

Maharashtra’s Myraa Sanglekar held firm to beat Bengal’s Ahona Ray 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10, while Bengal’s Sreejani Chakraborty swept Radhika Soni (TTFI-1) 11-5, 11-4, 11-4. Karnataka’s Tanishka Kalbhairav impressed in a 13-11, 11-1, 11-8 win over Danihya Godil (Guj), and Delhi’s Janvi Garg bounced back to down Kerala’s N.K. Harshitha 5-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7. Bengal’s Ankolika Chakraborty closed proceedings with a smooth 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 victory over Saranya Kar.

Results:

Youth Girls U-13: Final: Avni Dua (Har) bt Titash Chatterjee (WB) 6-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-2.

Youth Boys U-15: Pre-quarterfinals: J.N. Sanjey Arwindh (TN) bt Aditya Das (WB) 11-7, 6-11, 11-3, 11-9; A.B. Tharoon (TN) bt Himon Mondal (WB) 5-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 11-4; Rudranil Jana (WB) bt Prateek Tulsani (Mah) 11-8, 15-13, 13-11; K. Akshay Bhushan (TN) bt Chandan Caro Sinai (Goa) 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 14-12; Rishaan Chattopadhayay (WB) bt Lakshya Kumar (UP) 4-11, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10; Vatsal Duklan (Har) bt Aarav Acharya (TTFI-1) 5-11, 11-8, 11-7, 13-11; Nilay Pattekar (Mah) 11-2, 11-9, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3; Akash Rajavelu (TN) bt Viren Patail (PSPBA) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5.

Youth Girls U-15: Pre-quarterfinals: Naisa Rewaskar (Mah) bt Divija Paul (WB) 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-9; Aarya Redkar (PSPBA) bt Avni Ddua (Har) 11-5, 12-10, 10-12, 5-11, 11-5; Saturya Banerjee (WB) bt Shreya Dhar (WB) 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 14-12, 11-6; Myraa Sanglekar (Mah) bt Ahona Ray (WB) 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10; Sreejani Chakraborty (WB) bt Radhika Soni (TTFI-1) 11-5, 11-4, 11-4; Tanishka Kalbhairav (Kar) bt Danihya Godil (Guj) 13011, 11-1, 11-8; Janvi Garg (Del) bt N.K. Harshitha (Ker) 5-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7; Ankolika Chakraborty (WB) bt Saranya Kar (WB) 11-9, 11-7, 11-5.