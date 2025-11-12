India U19 squads named for triangular series in Bengaluru; Mhatre and Sooryavanshi unavailable

Mumbai: The Junior Cricket Committee has announced the India A and India B Under-19 squads for the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank U19 Triangular Series, set to take place at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from 17 to 30 November. Afghanistan U19 will be the third team competing in the series.

Notably, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were not considered for selection. Mhatre is currently representing his state team in the Ranji Trophy, while Sooryavanshi has been named in the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, leaving both unavailable for this domestic assignment.

Vihaan Malhotra (PCA) will captain India U19 A, with Abhigyan Kundu (MCA) serving as vice-captain and wicketkeeper. Meanwhile, Aaron George (HYD CA) leads India U19 B, supported by Vedant Trivedi (GCA) as vice-captain.

The tournament is expected to provide a strong platform for young talents to showcase their skills and push for selection in the national junior side ahead of the next U19 World Cup cycle. With Afghanistan’s inclusion, the competition promises to be both exciting and closely contested.