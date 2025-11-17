We should have chased it down: Rishabh Pant reflects as South Africa seal historic Test win in Kolkata

Kolkata: Vice-captain Rishabh Pant summed it up best: “We should have been able to chase it.” His words carried the frustration of a team that let victory slip through their fingers as South Africa pulled off their first Test win on Indian soil in 14 years, defeating the hosts by 30 runs in a gripping, low-scoring contest at Eden Gardens.



The match, completed inside three dramatic days, saw momentum swing wildly before the visitors’ spinners, led by the wily Simon Harmer, dismantled India’s batting line-up. Harmer, at 36, turned back the clock to claim four wickets in each innings, finishing with match figures of 8 for 51 and deservedly taking home the Player of the Match award.



A Thriller Unfolds



South Africa, who came into this series fresh from their World Test Championship triumph at Lord’s earlier this year, found themselves on the back foot early. Trailing by 30 runs after the first innings, they began the third day on a precarious 93 for 7 – a slender lead of just 63 runs. But skipper Temba Bavuma rose to the occasion with a gritty, unbeaten 55 off 136 balls.



Bavuma, the only player in the match to cross 40, steadied the innings with disciplined defence and sharp awareness. Supported by a handy 25 from Corbin Bosch, he guided his team to 153 all out. Those runs proved to be pure gold on a wicket that grew increasingly treacherous.



India Falter in Chase



Needing just 124 to win, India were expected to canter home. Instead, the chase unravelled almost immediately. Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen delivered two early strikes, removing both openers — Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul — with near-identical catches behind the stumps. The scoreboard read 1 for 2, and the pressure was on.



Pant’s side never recovered. With captain Shubman Gill absent due to a neck injury sustained on Day Two — he remains under medical observation and played no further part — India were effectively a batter short. Washington Sundar fought hard for his 31 from 92 balls, showing admirable composure, but once he fell to part-timer Aiden Markram, the resistance crumbled.



Harmer and fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj (2 for 37) cleaned up the middle order, taking the last five wickets in just eight overs. The Indian innings folded for 93 in 35 overs, leaving the South Africans celebrating a rare and hard-earned win on Indian soil.



Voices from the Camp



Rishabh Pant, visibly disappointed but pragmatic, admitted that India had let the game slip. “After a game like this, you can’t dwell on it too much,” he said. “We should have been able to chase it. The pressure kept on building. Temba and Bosch had a good stand this morning, and that partnership hurt us. A score of 120 can be tricky on these surfaces, but we should have been able to soak in the pressure and capitalise. We’ll come back stronger for sure.”



For Simon Harmer, this victory was deeply personal. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “I’ve been in dark places before, so to be here, behind the eight ball again, and fight back like we did shows our belief. I’m not a stats man — I’m a win man. Personal accolades are trumped by a win, and I’m just happy to be part of it.”



Skipper Temba Bavuma praised his bowlers and acknowledged the team’s adaptability. “It was very exciting. We wanted to be part of these tough games and be on the right side of the result,” he said. “My stand with Bosch was crucial. The wicket played better this morning, but our bowlers really brought us back into the contest. Without Kagiso [Rabada], it was up to Simon and Kesh, and they delivered.”



Looking Ahead



For India, the focus now shifts to regrouping ahead of the second and final Test in Guwahati, starting on 22 November. Questions will linger about their handling of pressure and their inability to negotiate spin in home conditions — usually their stronghold.



For South Africa, this win is a statement — a reminder that they are no longer the tentative tourists of old, but a confident, well-rounded unit capable of grinding out results anywhere in the world.



As the sun set over Eden Gardens, Rishabh Pant’s words lingered — both as an admission and a promise: India might have faltered this time, but they intend to come back stronger.