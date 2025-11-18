World Tennis League makes its India debut this December; Medvedev, Kyrgios, Bopanna, Rybakina, and Badosa to headline the tournament in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: After enthralling audiences in the UAE for three seasons, the World Tennis League (WTL), licensed and managed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd., is set to make its India debut next month. Slated for December 17-20 in Bengaluru, the four-day tournament will find its home at the prestigious SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, owned and operated by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association.

This edition will continue WTL’s legacy of excellence, featuring a strong lineup of tennis talent, including Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Rohan Bopanna, Gael Monfils, Arthur Fils, Sumit Nagal, Magda Linette and Marta Kostyuk. With tennis on the rise in the country, WTL has also added India’s standout performers like Yuki Bhambri, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Maaya Revathi, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Shivika Burman to the mix. This move will fuel the sport’s growth in India and excite tennis fans nationwide.

With its unique team format and high-level competition, the World Tennis League has established itself as a prominent event in the tennis calendar, and continues to attract attention from both players and fans worldwide.

Talking about her first appearance in India, World No. 5 Elena Rybakina said, “I’ve heard so much about the tennis culture in India, and I’m thrilled to make my debut here with WTL. The league has an exciting format, and I’m ready to enjoy every moment on the court with my team."

Speaking on the historic edition, 12-time Grand Slam Champion and Co-Founder, World Tennis League, Mahesh Bhupathi said, “India has always shared a deep and lasting connection with tennis, and the WTL’s arrival here is an opportunity to strengthen that bond. As someone who has lived the sport, I believe this format brings out the fast, dynamic, and engaging side of the competition. With international champions sharing the court with India’s top talent, we hope to inspire the next generation of players and showcase tennis as a sport that is intense, global, and full of possibility.”

Highlighting the importance of this edition for India’s sporting ecosystem, Krishnan Kannan, Managing Director, Iconik Sports and Events Ltd., stated, “At Iconik Sports and Events, our mission has always been to elevate India’s sporting landscape by bringing top-notch events that excite fans and create a tangible impact. WTL allows us to demonstrate India’s ability to host world-class tournaments while creating opportunities for our own athletes to play alongside international icons. We aim to deliver an experience which goes beyond sport, and showcase culture, entertainment, and community.”

The debut edition of the World Tennis League in India promises to be a landmark event, uniting diverse audiences through the universal language of sport. With a perfect blend of competitive excellence, star power, and courtside entertainment, WTL aims to ignite a new passion for tennis across the nation. As the world’s eyes turn to Bengaluru this December, the tournament will not only celebrate athleticism but also reinforce India’s position on the global sporting map, inspiring fans and athletes to dream bigger.