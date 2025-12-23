India vs Netherlands Davis Cup clash: Sumit Nagal to lead Indian charge at Bengaluru

New Delhi: India has gone for a blend of experience and fresh legs as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) named a five-member core squad, backed by three reserves, for the Davis Cup World Group Qualifiers against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on 7–8 February 2026.

The selection committee, headed by former Davis Cupper Nandan Bal, has picked India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal to lead the charge, with Karan Singh and rising youngster Dhakshineswar Suresh bolstering the singles options. Experienced campaigner Yuki Bhambri and doubles specialist Rithvik Bollipalli complete the main squad, underlining India’s focus on a strong showing in both singles and doubles rubbers.

In a sign of forward planning, the committee has also named three reserves – promising youngster Aryan Shah, along with doubles player Anirudh Chandrasekhar and in-form performer Digvijay Pratap Singh – to ensure the team has enough back-up in case of injuries or last-minute changes. The selection was made after a virtual meeting on 23 December 2025, where rankings, current form and player availability were closely reviewed.

The selection panel of Nandan Bal, Balram Singh and Mustafa Ghouse was joined by India’s non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal, team coach Ashutosh Singh and AITA Hon. Secretary General Anil Dhupar during the discussions. Rajpal will continue as captain for the tie, while Ashutosh Singh will once again take charge as coach, providing continuity in the support staff for this crucial home fixture.

With home advantage at the DLTA-backed event in Bengaluru and a mix of battle-hardened names and hungry newcomers, India will be hopeful of putting up a strong fight against a solid Dutch line-up and securing progress in the World Group pathway.