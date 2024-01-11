Players to Watch: Djokovic's toughest competitors at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will initiate his title defence against some of the best in the world in the upcoming Australian Open. In the previous edition, the Serbian made an incredible comeback against Daniil Medvedev to win his 10th Australian Open title – the most in the men’s singles category. The record 24-time Grand Slam champion now has the chance to create history by surpassing Margaret Court in the all-time list if he wins the upcoming Australian Open. However, he faces a stern challenge this time.

Here are some of the tennis elites who can challenge the Serb for the title.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz sent shockwaves across the world by defeating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals, becoming the only player not named Novak Djokovic to secure a Grand Slam title in the men’s singles category during the 2023 season. Touted for his speed and aggression, it won’t be a surprise if the 20-year-old Spanish prodigy once again gets the better of the Serbian and creates history.

Daniil Medvedev

The World No. 3 will seek an explosive start to the 2024 campaign. Renowned for his technical prowess on the court, Daniil Medvedev stands as a robust contender for the Grand Slam. His discipline and intelligence on the court will be pivotal in navigating the challenges posed by Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner's extraordinary resurgence, marked by victories over Alcaraz, Djokovic, and Medvedev, alongside triumphing over Djokovic in the Davis Cup semi-final and securing Italy's first title since 1976, position him among the frontrunners for the Australian Open title. The question remains – can the Italian sustain his momentum and finally add a Grand Slam to his illustrious career, or will the wait persist?

Where can I watch the Australian Open LIVE in India?

Tennis enthusiasts in India have much to look forward to as they can catch the live action and drama of the Australian Open 2024 exclusively on Sony Sports Network - the Home of Tennis in India. In addition to the live telecast of all the thrilling games, Sony Sports Network's proprietary show, Extraaa Serve, will bring fans closer to the game through deep analysis, rich commentary, and expert opinions from some of the masters of the game. 6-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza, former India No. 1 singles player Somdev Devvarman, and the accomplished 2-time ATP World Tour titleholder in men’s doubles, Purav Raja will provide unparalleled insights, making this show a must-watch for tennis enthusiasts.