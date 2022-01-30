Nadal beat Medvedev in Australian Open final to win men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the Australian Open men's singles final to win men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title, in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Spaniard became just the fourth man in the open era to capture every major twice.

Speaking about his remarkable feat, Nadal said, “"It has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career, and to share the court with you is just an honour. For me it’s just amazing. A month-and-a-half ago I didn’t know if I’d be back and today I’m back here with you holding this trophy.”

Terming Medvedev to be an amazing champion, Nadal said, " know it’s a tough moment, Daniil. You’re an amazing champion. I’ve been in this position a couple of times trying to have the trophy with me."

Meanwhile praising the champion, runners-up Medvedev said, “What you did today I was amazed. During the match I tried to play tennis but after the match I asked him ‘Are you tired. You raised your level after two sets for the 21st Grand Slam… you’re an amazing champion. Congrats. It was unbelievable. “I’m going to try to be better next time.”