Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina to lead Indian charge at Billie Jean King Cup World Group Play-off tie against Latvia in April

New Delhi: India Number One in both WTA Singles and Doubles rankings Ankita Raina and six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza will be leading India's charge against Latvia in the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Play-off tie to be held at the National Tennis Centre Lielupe in Jurmala, Latvia on April 16-17 2021.

The Professional Selection Committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) comprising of Nandan Bal (Chairman), Balram Singh, Mustafa Ghouse and Sai Jayalakshmi met on Tuesday to select the team for the upcoming India’s maiden Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Play-off tie. The meeting was also attended by AITA Secretary General, Anil Dhupar, AITA Vice-President (Sports), Hironmoy Chatterjee and Captain Vishal Uppal in his capacity of ex-officio member.

With 29 ties each to their credit in their Billie Jean King Cup (formerly known as Fed Cup) playing history, India number one in both WTA Singles and Doubles rankings Ankita Raina and six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza will be leading the charge in the first meeting between the two nations in the World Cup of Tennis.

Following players were selected to represent India for the Play-off tie:

1. Sania Mirza

2. Ankita Raina

3. Rutuja Bhosale

4. Zeel Desai

5. Karman Kaur Thandi

6. Riya Bhatia (Reserve)

Team India was promoted to the World Group Play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup last year after finishing second in the Asia/Oceania Group I event, beating Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia.

China topped the regional group event and will be facing Netherlands in an away tie.

Vishal Uppal, who led the Indian side to its historic maiden promotion to World Group, will continue as the Captain.

The World Group Play-offs will feature 16 nations – eight losing teams from the Qualifiers and eight promoted teams from regional Group I events – four teams from Europe/Africa Group I, two teams from Americas Group I, two teams from Asia/Oceania Group I. The winners of the Play-offs will progress to the Qualifiers and losers to compete in respective regional Group I event in 2022.