I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm: Novak Djokovic on players testing positive in Adria Tour

Belgrade: Top ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic, who on Tuesday was tested positive for COVID-19 after taking part in Adria Tour -- a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia, apologised for the harm that the tournament had caused and that they were wrong in organising it as it was too soon.

"We're back in Belgrade and I have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as Jelena. The kids have tested negative. We will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days and repeat the test in 5 days."

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection," tweeted Djokovic.

Meanwhile, reacting to Borna Coric's tweet of him being COVID-19 positive, Nicholas Kyrgios had termed the decision to organise the 'exhibition' as 'boneheaded decision'. "Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE.," tweeted Kyrgios.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

Earlier in the week, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had tested positive for the coronavirus alongwith Djokovic’s fitness coach Marco Panichi and Dimitrov’s coach Kristijan Groh. Viktor Troicki and his pregnant wife too have been diagnosed with the virus.

Djokovic’s charity tournament, which also had players like Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, faced criticism for flouting social distancing rules as players were seen hugging, shaking hands during matches.