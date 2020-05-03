India No. 2 Prajnesh Gunneswaran talks “Strategy and Tactics” at AITA_SAI's Education Webinar for Coaches

New Delhi: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Education Webinar for Coaches entered day five with India number two Prjanesh Gunneswaran making a guest appearance online and interacted with hundreds of AITA registered Tennis coaches and the experts on panel on the topic of “Strategy and Tactics”.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran joined the likes of Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri and Nandal Bal as guest speakers at the unique online Coaches’ Education program being jointly organised by the AITA and SAI.

Gunneswaran stated off the discussions by expressing his state of mind during this Covid-19 pandemic situation. “From Tennis standpoint, as an athlete, it is obviously quite bad. Not being able to play tennis, not being able to compete, these are all the things that will hurt an athlete. It’s a little bit like being injured, I think. It’s a bit more frustrating because you know that you are not injured, so you know that you can train and move forward but unfortunately the world is at a stage where we all have to stay at home and stay safe. It is a little tricky situation” shared the world rank 132 in singles.

Speaking to Suresh Kumar Sonachalam (Director, AITA Coach’s Education Program), Gunneswaran answered few queries on his strategies and tactical decisions over the years in his playing career. 30-year-old Chennai lad Gunneswaran laid emphasis on finding the right balance between long-term commitments and prospects and short-term benefits.

“It comes down to deciding whether you want to add certain skill-set or work on improving your game because you have the risk of losing certain number of matches or start going backwards for some time. You do not develop new skills overnight. Every player has to make a decision whether he or she feels that that aspect that he or she is trying to improve or add, is it that crucial that it will help him or her make it to the next level. It’s a bit like a short-term versus long-term approach. It is important to find the right balance,” said Gunneswaran, who has represented India in five Davis Cup ties.

Gary O’Brien (Development Officer, Bengal Tennis Association), once again, delivered a highly interactive bi-lingual session (in English and Hindi both) on “Tennis Tactics” and its related coaching methods and knowledge for junior tennis.