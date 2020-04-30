Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri share knowledge and experiences with tennis coaches during AITA-SAI's Webinar

New Delhi: The All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) unique “Webinar for Coaches” witnessed guest appearances by the former junior world number one, Yuki Bhambri and 2017 French Open Mixed Doubles champion, Rohan Bopanna on the second and third day, respectively.

In the midst of a nation-wide lockdown, the AITA, with the support from the SAI, have successfully bridged the path and brought star Indian Tennis players, like Bopanna and Bhambri, in direct contact with the Indian Tennis coaches and are conducting highly engaging and interactive talks.

Both Bhambri and Bopanna not only shared their experiences and learning with all of their coaches in their tennis careers (from Juniors to Men’s Circuit) but also gave inputs from the vast playing and traveling exposure they managed to gain on the ATP Tour.

Bhambri, during his guest talk, also shared that he is fit again and will get back to playing when the restrictions are lifted. “I am trying to do training at home and keep myself active. In my family, all are fitness enthusiasts, so there is always motivation. I should be back to playing when this gets over,” shared Bhambri.

Joining the webinar Wednesday, Bopanna spoke about the training methods required for Doubles player, his transition from Juniors to Men’s circuit and being almost double the age of his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov, among other things.

Post the initial session on “Tennis During Lockdown” by Gary O’Brien, Balachandran Manikkath undertook a session on the importance and role of “Communications” in coaching.

Chelston Pinto followed it up with a session on “Fitness Training” in Tennis. Education Webinar for Coaches, an initiative which is jointly conceptualized and put together by the AITA and SAI, is an on-going series of live online sessions for Indian Tennis coaches. The webinar began on 27 April (Monday) and will go on till 9May (Saturday).

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Dr. Janki R Deole, Ph.D Sports Science and Psychology, will talk on the subject of “Mental Training”.