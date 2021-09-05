Shooting News

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Manish Narwal bags gold in 50m pistol SH1 with new Paralympic record, Singhraj wins silver

Manish Narwal Sighraj AdanaTokyo: India's Manish Narwal won the gold, while compatriot Singhraj Adana clinched the silver medal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, here on Saturday. Sergey Malyshev of the Russian Paralympic Committee bagged the bronze medal in the same category.

Narwal scored 218.2 in the final, which is a new Paralympic record, to win the yellow metal, while Adhana bagged the silver with a score of 216.7. Malyshev scored 196.8 for the bronze.

It must be mentioned that Adana had progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536 while Narwal had shot 533 to qualify at seventh at the Asaka Shooting Range.

