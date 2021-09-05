Tokyo Paralympics: India's Manish Narwal bags gold in 50m pistol SH1 with new Paralympic record, Singhraj wins silver

Tokyo: India's Manish Narwal won the gold, while compatriot Singhraj Adana clinched the silver medal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, here on Saturday. Sergey Malyshev of the Russian Paralympic Committee bagged the bronze medal in the same category.

Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

Narwal scored 218.2 in the final, which is a new Paralympic record, to win the yellow metal, while Adhana bagged the silver with a score of 216.7. Malyshev scored 196.8 for the bronze.

It must be mentioned that Adana had progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536 while Narwal had shot 533 to qualify at seventh at the Asaka Shooting Range.