Bronze for Bajrang at Tokyo Olympics; Haryana govt to give ₹2.5 crore to the wrestler

Tokyo: India wrestler Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov (8-0) to win the bronze medal in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling at Tokyo Olympics.

Punia dominated the bout from start to finish, which ended in a 8-0 scoreline in his favour. The 27-year-old won by technical superiority.

Bajrang's bronze is the 7th medal in wrestling for India at the Olympics. He is the second Indian to bag a medal in this Olympics after Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that as per state policy, Haryana government will give ₹2.5 crore, a government job and a plot of land at 50 per cent concession to wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. "An indoor stadium will be constructed in his native village Khudan in Jhajjar," Khattar added.

Congratulating the wrestler, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought Bajrang Punia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy."

Sharing his best wishes, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "India strikes 6th Olympic medal at #Tokyo2020! Congratulations to our star wrestler Bajrang Punia bhai on winning Olympic Bronze Medal! We are so proud of you!"

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted "BRONZE for BAJRANG!!! YOU DID IT! India is thrilled beyond words! I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too congratulated Punia. "Sheer class & domination on display by Bajrang Punia in wrestling to win bronze medal for India! Congratulations on this much deserved victory & leaving us all stunned with your performance."

