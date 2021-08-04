Tokyo Olympics: Ravi makes brilliant comeback to reach final of men’s freestyle 57kg weight class, assures silver medal for India

Tokyo: Ravi Kumar Dahiya made a brilliant comeback to beat double Worlds medallist Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev and reached the final of the men’s freestyle 57kg weight class that ensured India another medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Ravi will now take on two-time World champion Zaur Uguev of Russia in the title clash.

Ravi led 2-1 in the first period. However, he trailed 2-9 early in the second as the Kazakh defied his head injury to roll the Indian over with a double-leg hold. But the Indian grappler first closed the gap to 5-9 and then showed his class to pin the Kazakh spectacularly to reach the final.

Meanwhile, Deepak Punia lost to former World champion David Taylor of the USA 10-0 in the 86kg semifinals. He will face either four-time Worlds bronze medallist Ali Shabanau or European bronze medallist Myles Amine in the bronze medal contest.