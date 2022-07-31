Mirabai Chanu bags India's first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

Mirabai Chanu wins first Gold for India in women's 49kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (Photo Courtesy Twitter handle of Mirabai Chanu)

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist shattered the Commonwealth Games records to win India's first gold medal.

Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away. 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GnyaftZkpv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 30, 2022

Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister sir for your kind words and good wishes. Constant support and motivation to all the sportsperson from you and your government in providing us foreign exposure has really helped us to perform well at such mega events. 🙏 https://t.co/xiqrjmZJir — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

Thank you @mirabai_chanu for providing us best facilities. https://t.co/kykIOIJhWa — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

Earlier, India opened its medal account at the Games with 21-year-old weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar claiming a silver in the men's 55 kg category. He settled for the second position with a combined lift of 248 kg (113 kg+135 kg).

Thereafter, Gururaja Poojary, who had won the silver medallist in the last edition (56 kg) of CWG, bagged the bronze in men's 61 kg. India's fourth medal Bindyarani Sorokhaibam then won India's fourth medal, a bronze, of the day in the women's 55 kg weightlifting.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic Games medallist Lovlina Borgohain started her Commonwealth Games 2022 boxing campaign on a winning note as she defeated New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson 5-0 in the light middleweight 70kg category.