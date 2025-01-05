UTT 86th Junior and Youth National Championships: Syndrela leads Bengal to Under-19 team crown

Vadodara: West Bengal scripted a remarkable triumph at the UTT 86th Junior and Youth National Championships, dethroning Maharashtra in the Under-19 Girls Team Championship final with a convincing 3-1 victory. The win ended Maharashtra’s dreams of a third consecutive title, besides underscoring the emergence of West Bengal as a formidable force.

Syndrela Das was the architect of Bengal’s success, leading from the front with an impressive display of skill and composure. She set the tone by edging out Taneesha Kotecha in a closely contested opening tie, winning 12-10 in the first game. Taneesha, struggling for consistency throughout the event, faltered at crucial moments, leaving her team vulnerable. Nandini Saha built on the momentum, overpowering Sayali Wani in a tense encounter to give Bengal a 2-0 lead. Sayali’s spirited efforts, particularly in the extended third game, were insufficient to turn the tide.

Maharashtra pulled one back through Pritha Vartikar, who showed flashes of resilience in a thrilling five-game win against Ditsa Roy. However, Syndrela returned for the reverse singles with the title on the line and delivered a stunning performance. Despite trailing 1-2 at one stage, she unleashed a series of fearless counters and precise shots to outplay Sayali, sealing the championship for Bengal. The team’s victory was a testament to their grit, preparation, and ability to rise to the occasion against an experienced Maharashtra side.

The semi-finals yesterday evening saw Maharashtra and West Bengal overcome Delhi and Tamil Nadu, respectively, with contrasting ease. While Maharashtra faced minor resistance in their 3-1 victory, West Bengal’s clean sweep proved their growing confidence. Players like Delhi’s Vanshika Mudgal and Tamil Nadu’s Ananya Muralidharan displayed individual brilliance, but their teams lacked the depth and composure to sustain the pressure. Nevertheless, the teams would be happy to have landed on the podium.

Golden girl Jennifer

In the Girls’ Under-17 singles final, Maharashtra’s Jennifer Varghese capped a remarkable comeback season by defeating teammate Divyanshi Bhowmick 4-1 in an engaging contest. Jennifer, who had struggled earlier in the season, found her rhythm at the right moment, showcasing an aggressive yet controlled approach throughout the tournament. In the final, she weathered Divyanshi’s fightback in the third game, regrouping to take the next and claim the title.

Jennifer’s path to the championship was marked by a pivotal win in the quarterfinals against Syndrela Das, halting the Bengal star’s run. Her semifinal against fellow state paddler and left-hander Riana Bhoota was another display of her adaptability, as she countered Riana’s cautious approach with precision. Divyanshi, on the other hand, had a smoother route to the final, brushing past Naisha Rewskar in straight games but struggled to match Jennifer’s intensity and finesse in the decider.

Results:

Girls’ Team Final: West Bengal bt Maharashtra 3-1 (Syndrela Das bt Taneesha Kotecha 12-10, 11-9, 11-8, Nandini Saha bt Sayali Wani 11-3, 6-11, 12-10, 11-7, Dista Roy lost to Pritha Vartikar 7-11, 8-11, 11-3, 12-10, 5-11, Syndrela bt Sayali 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6).

Semifinals: Maharashtra bt Delhi 3-1; West Bengal bt Tamil Nadu 3-0.

U-17 Girls’ Singles: Final: Jennifer Varghese (Mah) bt Divyanshi Bhowmick (Mah) 11-7, 11-8, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Semifinals: Jennifer bt Riana Bhoota (Mah) 11-3, 12-10, 11-8; Divyanshi bt Naisha Rewaskar (Mah) 11-5, 11-5, 11-9.

Quarterfinals: Jennifer bt Syndrela Das (WB) 3-1; Riana bt Subhankrita Datta (NCOE) 3-1; Divyanshi bt Ditsa Roy (WB) 3-1; Naisha bt Avisha Karmakar (WB) 3-1.