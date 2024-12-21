UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Aditya, Divyanshi and Tanishka end season on a high note

Bengaluru: Aditya Das and Divyanshi closed their season on a high note by claiming victories in the U-15Youth Boys’ and Girls’ categories, respectively, at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, held at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium today. Their triumphant performances capped off a remarkable season, adding prestigious titles to their growing collections.

Aditya Das of West Bengal dominated the final against Tamil Nadu’s K. Akshay Bhushan with a flawless 3-0 victory. Aditya’s sharp focus from the outset helped him secure two tightly contested games, leaving his opponent visibly shaken. The frustration was evident in Akshay’s third game, where unforced errors ultimately eased Aditya’s path to the title.

In the Girls U-15 final, Maharashtra’s Divyanshi showcased resilience and strategic brilliance in a gripping 3-2 win over Tamil Nadu’s Ananya Muralidharan. After losing the first game, Divyanshi recovered to level the score. Though Ananya surged ahead with smart shot placements, Divyanshi’s relentless aggression in the fourth game set the stage for a commanding performance in the decider, sealing her victory.

Aditya scored a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Shouren Soman of Maharashtra in their semifinal, while K Akshay came up with a solid 3-1 triumph over Ritvik Gupta of J and K in the second. But before that, Aditya accounted for Atharva Nawarange of Karnataka 3-1 in the quarters and Akshay impressed with a 3-0 win over Vivaan Dave of PSPAB.

In the U-15 Girls category, Divyanshi was a class apart, claiming a commanding 3-0 win over Shreya Dhar of West Bengal in the first semifinal and an equally convincing 3-0 victory over Naisha Rewaskar of Maharashtra in the quarters. Ananya also displayed remarkable consistency, defeating Hiya Singh of Karnataka 3-0 in the semifinals and overcoming a spirited Tushti Sood of Delhi 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

Taniskha and Prateek win

Tanishka Kalbhairav capped off her season with another U-13 Girls title, defeating Maharashtra’s Myraa Sangelkar 3-0 in the final. While Myraa put up a strong fight in the opening game, Tanishka quickly asserted her dominance, taking control of the match. Despite Myraa’s best efforts, Tanishka remained unshaken, fending off any serious challenge to secure her well-deserved victory and add another crown to her impressive record.

The semifinals delivered high drama and thrilling performances. In a nail-biter, Tanishka staged a remarkable comeback against PSPBA’s Aarya Redkar. Trailing 0-2, Tanishka turned the tide with a dominant third game and edged out a close fourth. She sealed the decider with grit, saving a match point before clinching victory on her second opportunity to secure a spot in the final.

The other semifinal saw Maharashtra’s Myraa Sangelkar overcome a 1-2 deficit against West Bengal’s Sreosree Chakraborty. Myraa levelled the match with aggressive play in the fourth game and carried her momentum into the decider, applying relentless pressure to claim a hard-fought win.

In the U-13 Boys category, Prateek Tulsanai of Maharashtra triumphed over Tamil Nadu’s J.N. Sanjey Arwindh 3-1 to lift the trophy. After splitting the first two games, Prateek took control in a critical extended third game and maintained his dominance to seal the victory. Earlier, Prateek showcased his tactical brilliance, defeating Souswarya Banerjee of West Bengal in straight games in the semifinals, while Sanjay bounced back from an early stumble to outclass Himon Kumar Mondal.

The competition in both categories was fierce, with standout performances in the earlier rounds. Tanishka’s gritty 3-2 quarterfinal win over West Bengal’s Shariqa Shahid and Prateek’s commanding 3-0 semifinal victory against Maharashtra’s Param Bhiwandkar highlighted their journey to the top. Aarya, Myraa, and Sreosree also added to the excitement, making the U-13 segment a showcase of determination and emerging talent.

Results:

Youth Boys Singles U-15: Final: Aditya Das (WB) bt K. Akshay Bhushan (TN) 11-9, 11-9, 11-6.

Semifinals: Aditya bt Shouren Soman (Mah) 3-2; K. Akshay bt Ritvik Gupta (JK) 3-2.

Quarterfinals: Aditya bt Atharva Nawarange (Kar) 3-1; Shouren bt Shrestho Chakraborty (WB) 3-0; K. Akshay bt Vivaan Dave (PSPBA) 3-0; Ritvik bt Vadya Chawla (Chd) 3-0.

Youth Girls Singles U-15: Final: Divyanshi Bhowmick (Mah) bt Ananya Muralidharan (TN) 9-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-4, 11-7.

Semifinals: Divyanshi bt Shreya Dhar (WB) 3-0; Ananya bt Hiya Singh (Kar) 3-0.

Quarterfinals: Divyanshi bt Naisha Rewaskar (Mah) 3-0; Shreya bt S, Bhuvanidha Saravanan (TN) 3-0; Hiya bt Swara Karamakar (Mah) 3-0; Ananya bt Tushti Sood (Del) 3-1.

Youth Boys Singles U-13: Final: Prateek Tulsani (Mah) bt J.N. Sanjey Arwindh (TN) 11-6, 8-11, 15-13, 11-9.

Semifinals: Prateek bt Souswarya Banerjee (WB) 3-0; Sanjey bt Himon Kumar Mondal 9WB) 3-1.

Quarterfinals: Prateek bt Param Bhiwandkar (Mah) 3-0; Souswaraya bt Rishaan Chattopadhyay (WB) 3-1; Sanjey bt Bishal Mandal (WB) 3-0; Himon bt Chandan Caro (Goa) 3-1.

Youth Girls Singles U-13: Final: Tanishka Kalbhairav (Kar) bt Myraa Sangelkar (Mah) 14-12, 11-8, 11-9.

Semifinals: Tanishka bt Aarya Redkar (PSPBA) 3-2; Myraa bt Sreosree Chakraborty (WB) 3-2.

Quarterfinals: Tanishka bt Shariqa Shahid (WB) 3-2; Aarya bt Aradhya Dhingra (PSPBA) 3-1; Myraa bt B. Varnica (TN) 3-2; Sreosree Chakraborty (WB) 3-2.