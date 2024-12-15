UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Backend tournament promises a thrilling finish

Bengaluru: After three months of travelling across the country, the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships are set to conclude here with back-to-back tournaments in the southern states. This final leg of the season provides players with a crucial opportunity to solidify their positions in the rankings and make a strong impression before the year ends.

Beginning on Sunday at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, the eight-day event will open with senior players taking center stage. Hosting an event of this scale after seven years, the Karnataka Table Tennis Association has ensured top-notch playing conditions, an engaging atmosphere, and the pleasant weather of Bengaluru, which is sure to add to the experience.

The dip in participation in Thiruvananthapuram has been somewhat arrested here and the increase in entries in the last event of the calendar is a welcome sign. Significantly, however, the quality of competition should, as usual, remain high. Nevertheless, two notable absentees will catch the attention of spectators. Defending champion Manush Shah from RBI has been forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury, and G. Sathiyan is currently training in Poland. Their absence presents a golden opportunity for other players to aim for the top podium positions and accumulate vital ranking points, which could bring them closer to national team selection.

Harmeet Desai currently leads the men’s points table, while Under-19 player Ankur Bhattacharjee has made waves, securing the fourth spot with his impressive performances. Manav Thakkar, who was pushed to fifth after a semifinal loss in the previous tournament, will be looking to bounce back, even as Harmeet aims to maintain his lead. Young talents like Payas Jain and Akash Pal are also making their presence felt, keeping the competition intense and unpredictable.

In the women’s section, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Poymantee Baisya share the top position, but their ranking is under constant threat from consistent performers like Swastika Ghosh and Diya Chitale. Fortunately for the leaders, Diya will not be participating in this tournament, providing some respite. Sreeja Akula, who has been recovering from an injury, has not competed in the last two events. This situation offers an opportunity for others to climb the ranking ladder and boost their confidence.

Rising stars such as Syndrela Das, who recently defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade, along with Maharashtra’s Pritha Vartikar, Taneesha Kotecha, and Sayali Wani, have shown remarkable promise and determination, frequently challenging their more experienced counterparts. The local atmosphere and support should help Yashaswini to bounce back to maintain her reputation.

The championships have drawn 274 entries in the men’s singles and 164 in the women’s singles, including Under-19 players. The top 16 players in each category will advance directly to the second stage, while the remaining participants will compete in group stages to earn their spots. After the senior events, the focus will shift to the Youth Boys and Girls in the U-19, U-17, U-15, U-13, and U-11 categories, adding another layer of excitement to the tournament.

The competition is being managed by N. Ganeshan and his experienced team, including veteran referee T.G. Upadhyay and his deputies—Mangesh Mopkar and Krishna Kumar- committed to ensuring smooth operations. Played on 24 Stag Global tables with DHS balls, the tournament adheres to international standards, providing a fitting stage for senior and Under-19 players to showcase their skills.

As the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships draw to a close, Bengaluru promises to deliver a thrilling finale, highlighting the best of Indian table tennis talent and laying the foundation for future stars of the sport.