UTT National Ranking Championships: Ankur completes a double, and Pritha wins U-19 gold

Margao: Ankur Bhattacharjee, fresh off his triumph in the men’s singles, added another gold to his collection today, dominating Punit Biswas of West Bengal in the Under-19 Boys’ singles at the UTT National Ranking Championships held at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium. Ankur's impressive 4-0 victory showcased his prowess, leaving no room for doubt about his superiority.

His performance was nothing short of a masterclass. With his backhand flips and forehand scorchers, Ankur overwhelmed his opponent, who struggled to keep pace throughout the match. Punit found himself on the back foot, conceding seven straight points in the fourth game before finally finding his rhythm to pick a few, but it was too late. Ankur’s relentless momentum proved insurmountable. Making a mockery of the showdown, he won the contest with ease.

Meanwhile, Pritha Vartikar redeemed her early exit from the women’s singles by clinching the Girls’ title with a commanding 4-0 win over fellow Maharashtra player Kavya Bhatt. Pritha started strong, but Kavya showed moments of brilliance, briefly elevating the intensity in the second and third games. However, she faltered at crucial moments, failing to convert five game points in the third game, all of which Pritha expertly saved. With unwavering focus, Pritha ultimately seized the point to secure a 3-0 lead, and by the fourth game, she was firmly in control, sealing her victory with confidence.

Ankur stood the test when he faced Priyanuj Bhattacharyya from Assam, who led 2-1 before Ankur came back to win narrowly in the fifth game. Punit had an easier time against Sharveya Samant from Maharashtra, winning straight sets despite a brief challenge at deuce.

Ankur, who represents PSPB, beat Naman Bhatnagar from Himachal 3-0, while Priyanuj dropped a game but defeated Kushal Chopda 3-1. Punit rallied past Preyesh Raj from Tamil Nadu after trailing 1-2, clinching the final game with two key points and Sharveya defeated Atherva Gupta from Delhi 3-0 in the last quarterfinal.

Pritha, a strong competitor from Maharashtra, dominated Jennifer in the semifinals, winning 3-0. Kavya Bhatt faced a tough challenge from Karnataka's Vanshika Deshna but edged her out in the final game of their semifinal.

Earlier in the tournament, Pritha showcased her skills by defeating Saha Nandi from West Bengal with a commanding performance, securing her spot in the next round. Similarly, Jennifer made quick work of M. Hansini from Tamil Nadu, winning her match easily and demonstrating her dominance.

Kavya faced off against Syndrella Das from West Bengal, winning 3-1 in a competitive match where she displayed her tactical prowess and skill. Meanwhile, Vanshika encountered a tougher challenge against Pranati P. Nair. The Kerala girl, who has improved significantly this season and had already made it to the quarterfinals at Kangra, put up a strong fight. Although she had opportunities to take control of the match, Vanshika ultimately prevailed to stop Pranati short in the final game after they were tied, showcasing her resilience and determination under pressure.

Results:

Men’s Singles: Final: Ankur Bhattacharjee (PSPB) bt Punit Biswas (WB) 11-5, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4.

Semifinals: Ankur bt Priyanuj Bhattacharyya (ASM) 11-8, 7-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9; Punit bt Sharveya Samant (Mah) 11-8, 11-4, 12-10.

Quarterfinals: Ankur bt Naman Bhatnagar (HP) 11-6, 11-5, 11-7; Priyanuj bt Kushal Chopda (Mah) 11-9, 5-11, 11-4, 11-6; Punit bt Preyesh Raj Suresh (TN) 11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-9; Sharveya bt Atherva Gupta (Del) 11-8, 11-9, 12-10.

Women’s Singles: Final: PrithaVartikar (Mah) bt Kavya Bhatt (Mah) 11-8, 13-11, 17-15, 11-8.

Semifinals: Pritha bt Jennifer Varghese (Mah) 11-6, 11-9, 11-5; Kavya bt Vanshika Deshna (Kar) 11-5, 8-11, 14-12, 9-11, 11-4.

Quarterfinals: Pritha bt Nandini Saha (WB) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7; Jennifer bt M. Hansini (TN) 11-5, 11-6, 11-8; Kavya bt Syndrela Das (WB) 11-8, 13-11, 5-11, 11-6; Vanshika bt Pranati Nair (Ker) 11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7.