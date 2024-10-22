UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Ankur and Sutirtha win the singles gold medals

Margao: The UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships men’s singles final unfolded with surprising calm, largely due to the early exits of top contenders. Young Ankur Bhattacharjee, who seized the opportunity, stepped into the spotlight with poise and determination. He delivered a masterful performance, decisively overcoming fellow rising star Ronit Bhanja to claim the men’s singles title. This victory represents a significant milestone in Ankur’s burgeoning career, highlighting his immense potential to leave a lasting mark on the table tennis world.

On the women’s side, anticipation was ripe as young Yashaswini Ghorpade aimed for her second title after her recent triumph in Kangra. However, the ever-resilient Sutirtha Mukherjee, rejuvenated by her recent bronze-medal success in women’s doubles at the Asian Championships, stepped on the gas pedal to reclaim her glory. With the blend of experience and tenacity, Sutirtha overcame Yashaswini 4-2, securing a long-awaited title and reminding everyone of her formidable presence in the sport.

As the competition unfolded, Ankur’s explosive start—racing to a 3-0 lead—set the tone for a match filled with electrifying rallies and strategic manoeuvres. Even when Ronit mounted a late challenge that momentarily unsettled him, Ankur’s resilience shone through, leading him to a commanding 4-0 victory and solidifying his place as a star to watch.

The atmosphere was electric and in a thrilling semifinal showdown among the all-Railways men’s singles players, the outcome was anyone’s guess. With his vast experience, Anirban Ghosh was expected to dominate against the Ronit Bhanja. Initially, it seemed like Anirban was on course for victory as he surged ahead with a 2-1 lead. However, Ronit found his tempo, showcasing exceptional skill and composure, turning the tables to go up 3-2 with a series of brilliant strokes and relentless rallies. Just as Ronit was poised to seal the match, he faltered, allowing Anirban to level the score and push the contest to a decisive game. But an undeterred and unfazed Ronit seized the moment with determination and closed out the match in impressive fashion.

Ankur Bhattacharjee, as usual, exhibited remarkable poise in his semifinal clash against Yashansh Malik from Delhi. He started strong, establishing a commanding lead at 3-1. Yet, Yashansh displayed his fighting spirit by clawing back to win a game. However, Ankur was resolute, stifling Yashansh’s comeback efforts and clinching the sixth game, thereby securing his place in the final.

In the final stages of the tournament, Ronit continued his remarkable form, decisively defeating P.B. Abhinand from Tamil Nadu 3-0, a feat all the more striking given that Abhinand had previously sent the top-seeded Manav Thakkar packing. Anirban also showcased his skills, overcoming Deepit Rajesh Patil of AAI with a 3-1 victory, and both Yashansh and Ankur made short work of their opponents, Shankhadip Das and Manush Shah from RBI.

On the women’s side, young and talented Yashaswini Ghorpade made her mark by reaching her successive final, delivering a stunning performance against Jennifer Varghese, winning decisively 4-0. Yashaswini’s consistent play kept Jennifer on the back foot, leaving her with few answers to the relentless pressure. In the second semifinal, Sutirtha Mukherjee faced a spirited challenge from Taneesha Kotecha, another promising player from Maharashtra. Despite Taneesha’s late rally in the fifth game, Sutirtha’s experience shone through, allowing her a 4-2 victory.

Jennifer's path to the semifinals was relatively smooth; she dispatched Kaushani Nath 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Yashaswini had to dig deep against Anusha Kutumbale of the Railways, eventually triumphing in a nail-biting match that went the full distance. Sutirtha was in phenomenal form against the third seed, Diya Chitale, winning 3-1, while Taneesha showed great resilience in a close 3-2 victory over Yashini Sivashankar, also from the Railways.

Results:

Men’s Singles: Final: Ankur Bhattacharjee (PSPB) bt Ronit Bhanja (RSPB) 11-7, 11-5, 12-10, 13-11.

Semifinals: Ronit Bhanja bt Anirban Ghosh (RSPB) 10-12, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3; Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Yashansh Malik (Del) 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7.

Quarterfinals: Ronit bt P.B. Abhinand (TN) 3-0; Anirban bt Deepit R. Patil (AAI) 3-1; Yashansh bt Shankhadip Das (WB) 3-0; Ankur bt Manush Shah (RBI) 3-0.

Women’s Singles: Final: Sutirtha Mukherjee (RSPB) bt Yashaswini Ghorpade (PSPB) 11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3.

Semifinals: Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Jennifer Varghese (Mah) 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8; Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 11-2.

Quarterfinals: Jennifer bt Kaushani Nath (RSPB) 3-1; Yashaswini bt Anusha Kutumbale (RSPB) 3-2; Sutirtha bt Diya Chitale (RBI) 3-1; Taneesha bt Yashini Sivashankar (RSPB) 3-2.