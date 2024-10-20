UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Former champ Madhurika bows out in the first round

Margao: In a stunning turn of events at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, the air in the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium in Navelim crackled with tension as former National Champion Madhurika Patkar met an unexpected fate.

After a fierce battle through the demanding qualification rounds, Madhurika found herself pitted against rising star Taneesha Kotecha from Maharashtra. The match unfolded like a high-stakes thriller, but despite her valiant efforts, Madhurika’s journey came to an abrupt halt as she fell to Taneesha, 3-1, leaving fans in disbelief and igniting a buzz of excitement for the young player’s ascent.

Madhurika received the first jolt when Taneesha snatched the first game, catching her opponent off guard. However, the former national champion rebounded quickly, showcasing her grit and skill. Despite a spirited effort from Madhurika, Taneesha clinched the match with scores of 11-4, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, securing her place in the Round of 64.

Madhurika wasn’t alone in her struggles. She was joined by five other qualifiers who also faced early exits in a competitive first round. Neha Kumari from Odisha exhibited resilience, overcoming Tanishka Kalbhairav from Karnataka in a tight contest that ended 6-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8 in favour of Neha. Tanishka, despite her potential, faltered with too many unforced errors, paving the way for Neha’s victory.

Another standout performance came from Naisha Rewaskar, who battled hard against Flora Gladlyn of IA&AD, winning 9-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8 in a nail-biting encounter. Experienced competitor Nikhat Banu from RBI also survived a tough match against Hardee Patel from Maharashtra, edging out a win with scores of 11-5, 9-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-3.

Meanwhile, Vartika Bharat of NCOE triumphed over Kausha Bairapure from Gujarat with a score of 11-4, 11-9, 10-12, 11-13, 11-7. Young Risha Mirchandani of Maharashtra displayed her mettle, defeating Assam’s Bhumika Kaushik 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 10-12, 11-7 in a gripping match that showcased both players’ tenacity.

As anticipated, the tournament is proving to be a battleground where the best from 60 groups have made their mark in the women’s singles, with the second-stage draw of 128 featuring 52 byes that have strategically benefited several qualifiers, alongside the 16 players who entered directly into the main draw.

The top male players had a smoother journey, dominating their groups with few unexpected twists. While some groups did see tie-breaks, the majority saw group leaders easily secure their spots in the knockout stage, leading to 104 qualifiers and 16 direct entrants based on ranking points. Only the top eight players received first-round byes, setting up an intriguing main draw later this evening.

In the Under-19 categories, the excitement continues to build as the Boys face one round today and two tomorrow while the girls complete two rounds today, with their final group matches scheduled for tomorrow.

Additionally, the qualifying matches for the Under-17 Boys and Girls commence tomorrow and will feature a total of 84 groups for the boys, with the top eight earning direct entry into the knockout stages. The girls, with just 54 groups, will have a slightly less daunting challenge as they head into their main draw of 64.