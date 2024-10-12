Asian TT Championships: Ayhika-Suthirtha pair redefines its mission

New Delhi: In the heart of Astana, Kazakhstan, the air buzzed with anticipation as Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee took to the table, ready to etch their names into the history books of Asian Table Tennis Championships. With the fierce determination that has become their hallmark, this dynamic Indian duo has not only secured a spot in the semifinals of the Asian Table Tennis Championships but also guaranteed themselves a medal—a stunning testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence.

Fresh off their bronze medal triumph at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Ayhika and Sutirtha were not just playing for glory. They were on a mission to redefine what is possible for Indian women in the sport. As the crowd roared with every rally, their journey became a captivating tale of resilience and ambition, setting the stage for a showdown that promises nothing short of electrifying.

This historic achievement comes hot on the heels of their recent success at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where they also clinched a bronze medal, showcasing their rise as formidable contenders in world table tennis.

In an intense quarterfinal clash, Ayhika and Sutirtha faced off against South Korea's Kim Nayeong and Lee Eunhye, overcoming an early setback to win the match 3-1 (10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8). Their triumph, besides guaranteeing them a spot on the podium also marked a significant milestone as they become the first all-Indian women’s doubles pair to achieve this feat at the Asian Championships.

The Mukherjee duo, currently ranked World No. 15, will now set their sights on the semifinals, where they will face off against the formidable Japanese pair of Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara, a match that promises to be a riveting showdown.

Meanwhile, the excitement doesn’t stop there. In the men’s singles category, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar delivered jaw-dropping performances against higher-ranked South Korean opponents to advance to the round of 16.

Manush, ranked World No. 115, stunned the table tennis devotees by defeating the highly prolific World No. 23 and former bronze medallist An Jaehyun with a commanding score of 11-9, 11-5, 11-6.

Thakkar, currently World No. 60, also pulled off an impressive upset, rallying from behind to outlast World No. 14 and Asian Games bronze medallist Jang Woojin in a nail-biting five-set match, finishing with scores of 5-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7.

As Shah prepares to take on Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju and Thakkar gears up for a showdown against Hong Kong’s Chan Baldwin, the Indian camp anticipates with bated breath.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Indian contingent. Harmeet Desai faced a tough challenge in the round of 32, ultimately falling to South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon, World No. 30, in straight sets (12-14, 7-11, 7-11).

On the women’s singles front, the spotlight now shines on Manika Batra, the last remaining Indian competitor in the event. She is set to face Harimoto in the round of 16 later in the day, a match that could further elevate the excitement for Indian table tennis fans.

With the competition heating up and the stakes higher than ever, the Indian squad is poised to make a lasting impact at the Asian Table Tennis Championships, fuelling hopes for more medals as they battle against some of the best in the sport.