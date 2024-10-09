Asian Table Tennis Championships: Ayhika leads India to a stunning win over South Korea

Astana: In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Ayhika Mukherjee propelled the Indian women’s table tennis team to a stunning 3-2 victory over South Korea in the quarter-finals of the Asian Table Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

This victory not only marked a significant upset but also guaranteed India a medal at the event.

Ranked 92nd in the world, Mukherjee delivered an impressive performance, winning her matches against top-20 opponents. She started strong by defeating World No. 8 Shin Yu-bin 3-2 (11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7), showcasing her resilience and tactical prowess. Manika Batra, ranked 29th, also contributed with a hard-fought victory over the 16th-ranked Jeon Ji-hee. The ace paddler won 12-14, 13-11, 11-5, 5-11, 12-10.

The South Korean team, which claimed bronze in the women’s team event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, fought back with world No. 49 Lee Eun-Hye blanking Sreeja Akula 11-6, 12-10, 11-8, India’s highest-ranked player at No. 26. Manika faced a tense battle against Yu-bin in the reverse singles but fell just short, losing 2-3 (11-13, 4-11, 11-6, 11-7, 10-12) despite leading in the final game.

With the tie hanging in the balance, Mukherjee took to the table again, clinching victory for India by defeating Jeon 3-1 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 12-10) in a crucial match.

Meghna Ahlawat, president of TTFI, congratulated the team members, saying “Your perseverance and skills came to the fore. We are proud of your display.”

This win advances India to the semi-finals, where they will face the winners of the match between Japan and Singapore on Wednesday.

Secretary General, already in Asthana, praised the girls for putting their best foot forward. “They showed their character. A medal in the continental championships is a big boost to Indian table tennis,” he said.

The Indian women's team is poised for a strong finish, with both losing semi-finalists receiving bronze, ensuring that India will leave the tournament with a medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team prepares for their quarter-final match in Astana.