UTT National Ranking Championships: Manav and Yashaswini start the season brightly

Kangra: In a thrilling showdown for the top spot in domestic rankings, second-seed Manav Thakkar outsmarted top-seed Harmeet Desai, winning 4-2 in the men’s singles final at the UTT National Ranking Championships held at the Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy.

This victory would now put Manav ahead of his PSPB rival in the rankings. Yashaswini Ghorpade thumped Reeth Rishya 4-1 in the women’s singles final earlier.

Despite losing the first game, Manav showcased his skill and determination, taking a commanding 3-1 lead. Harmeet fought back, narrowing the margin and nearly levelling the score. However, at 10-9 in the sixth game, clinched the final point to secure the title in an exciting season opener.

This victory marks Yashaswini’s first major women’s title, building on her success in age-group events. Reeth struggled throughout the match, failing to implement her game plans effectively, contributing to her defeat.

In a thrilling display of skill at the table tennis semifinals, top-seed Harmeet Desai quickly asserted his dominance against left-handed opponent Manush Shah, racing to a 2-0 lead. Despite Manush’s attempts to fight back, Harmeet maintained control, clinching the match 4-0 with decisive points at 10-all in the last two games.

Second seed Manav Thakkar had a breezy start against Delhi’s Payas Jain, who struggled to find his rhythm. Manav capitalised on critical moments in the third game, turning a potential 1-2 deficit at 6-10 into a lead that Manav would not relinquish. He ultimately secured a 4-1 victory, showcasing his resilience.

Reeth Rishya encountered a tough battle against Sayali Wani from Maharashtra in the women’s singles semifinal. After trailing in parts of the match, Reeth pulled through in two crucial games, winning 4-3. Sayali fought valiantly, pushing Reeth to a deciding game, but ultimately fell short after Reeth surged to a commanding 9-1 lead, and held eight match points at 10-2.

Yashaswini Ghorpade also faced early challenges in her semifinal against Tamil Nadu’s Selena Deepthi, dropping the first game. However, she regained her composure and elevated her performance to take the next three games, closing the match 4-1.

Ankur, Taneesha win titles

In the Youth Boys U-19 singles final, Ankur Bhattacharjee of PSPB claimed the title with a 4-0 victory over P.B. Abhinand of Tamil Nadu. The match showcased intense rallies, but Ankur's effective attacking strategy allowed him to convert crucial points, solidifying his win and marking a strong start to the season.

Earlier, both players advanced to the final with impressive performances. Ankur secured a decisive 3-0 victory against Preyesh Raj Suresh from Tamil Nadu, while Abhinand overcame Priyanuj Bhattacharyya from Assam 3-1, maintaining control despite dropping one game.

In the Youth Girls U-19 final, Taneesha Kotecha triumphed in an all-Maharashtra showdown against Sayali Wani. After winning the first three games, Sayali made a spirited comeback, challenging Taneesha and keeping her on edge. However, Taneesha held her nerve and clinched the match on the third game and match point, delivering a disappointing blow to her state mate.

In the semifinals, Sayali Wani of Maharashtra narrowly defeated M. Hansini of Tamil Nadu 3-2, capitalising on key moments. Meanwhile, Taneesha showcased her skill by defeating Pritha Vartika 3-1, maintaining momentum throughout the match.

Results:

Men’s Singles: Final: Manav Thakkar (PSPB) bt Harmeet Desai (PSPB) 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9.

Semifinals: Harmeet Desai bt Manush Shah (RBI) 11-6, 11-6, 12-10, 12-10; Manav Thakkar bt Payas Jain (Del) 11-9, 9011, 13-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-4.

Women’s Singles: Final: Yshaswini Ghorpade (PSPB) bt Reeth Rishya (PSPB) 12-10, 11-5, 11-4, 4-11, 12-10.

Semifinals: Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Selena Deepti Selvakumar (TN) 2-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8, 13-11; Reeth Rishya bt Sayali Wani (Mah) 11-7, 13-11, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4.

Youth Under-19 Boys: Final: Ankur Bhattacharjee (PSPB) bt P.B. Abhinand (TN) 11-7, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.

Semifinals: Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Preyesh Raj Suresh (TN) 11-5, 11-6, 11-5; P.B. Abhinand bt Priyanuj Bhattacharyya (Asm) 11-8, 5-11, 12-10, 11-7.

Youth Under-19 Girls: Final: Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) bt Sayali Wani (Mah) 11-9, 11-7, 11-5, 15-13.

Semifinals: Sayali Wani bt M. Hansini (TN) 11-13, 11-7, 11-13, 11-5, 11-7; Taneesha Kotecha bt Pritha Vartikar (Mah) 11-6, 11-13, 11-7, 14-12.