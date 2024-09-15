UTT National Ranking Championships: Aditya and Divyanshi emerge U-15 champions

Kangra: Adiya Das of West Bengal and Divyanshi Bhowmick of Maharashtra clinched the Youth Under-15 Boys and Girls titles at the UTT National Ranking Championships at Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy, here on Saturday.

Both finals were dominated from start to finish. Adiya defeated Trishal Rajkumar Surapureddy of PSPB Academy 3-0, while Divyanshi won 3-0 against her state rival, Naisha Rewaskar. Unlike previous matches, the finals lacked competitive intensity as neither Trishal nor Naisha could match their opponents’ performance. Nevertheless, Adiya and Divyanshi's impressive displays earned them well-deserved victories.

Trishal Rajkumar of PSPBA and Aditya Das of West Bengal have secured their spots in the Youth Boys Under-15 final. Rajkumar had a shaky start against Abheek Kashyap of Assam and lost the first game but rallied to win the next three. His impressive comeback was marked by a strong performance after a tough quarterfinal against Ritwik Gupta of Jammu and Kashmir, where he ultimately triumphed 3-1.

Aditya Das also reached the final after a dramatic semifinal. Leading 2-0, Das faced a setback as Prateek Tulsani fought back to win a game. However, Das steadied himself and clinched the fourth game easily. Tulsani had earlier dispatched Akash Rajavelu of Tamil Nadu 3-0, though Rajavelu extended the match slightly in the third game.

In the Youth Girls Under-15 category, Divyanshi Bhowmick of Maharashtra breezed through most of her matches, though she encountered some resistance from Ankolika Chakraborty in the second game of their semifinal. Divyanshi cashed in on Chakraborty’s off form to advance smoothly.

Naisha Rewaskar of Maharashtra, after an initial obstacle against Aarushi Nandi of West Bengal, turned the match around by winning the next three games. Rewaskar had a challenging quarterfinal where she initially led 2-0 but had to come back after losing the next two games. But she eventually secured her place in the final.

Results:

Youth Under-15 Boys: Final: Aditya Das (WB) bt Trishal Rajkumar Surapureddy (PSPBA) 12-10, 11-9, 11-6.

Semifinals: Trishal Rajkumar bt Abheek Kashyap (Asm) 9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-6; Aditya Das bt Prateek Tulsani (Mah) 11-5, 11-7, 4-11, 11-5.

Quarterfinals: Abheek Kashyap bt Siddhanth Dhariwal (Mar) 11-16, 13-11, 11-6; Trishal Rajkumar bt Ritwik Gupta (JK) 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7; Prateek Tulsani bt Akash Rajavelu (TN) 11-5, 11-9, 13-11; Aditya Das bt Himon Mondal (WB) 11-9, 11-2, 11-6.

Youth Under-13 Girls: Final: Divyanshi Bhowmick (Mah) bt Naisha Rewaskar (Mah) 11-4, 11-7, 11-2.

Semifinals: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Ankolika Chakraborty (WB) 11-0, 12-10, 11-5; Naisha Rewaskar bt Aarushi Nandi (WB) 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6.

Quarterfinals: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Tanmayee Saha (Har) 8-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5; Ankolikha Chakraborty bt Anwesha Das (WB) 7-11, 11-7, 11-2, 11-13, 12-10; Aarushi Nandi bt Ananya Muralidharan (TN) 11-6, 11-6, 11-3; Naisha Rewaskar bt Prateeti Paul (WB) 13-11, 11-6, 10-12, 4-11, 11-9.