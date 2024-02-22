Chitkara paddlers claim double gold in KIUG

Guwahati: Chitkara University boys needed a mere 45 minutes to complete a hat-trick of titles when they beat Chandigarh University 3-0 in the 4th Khelo India University Games (KIUG) at the Nehru Stadium complex today.

The Chitkara boys first won their title in the Bengaluru edition and followed it up with the second gold at Lucknow last year.

In the girls’ final, Chitkara University joined their illustrious counterparts from the boys’ section to hoist the trophy for the first time after blanking out SNDT Women’s University, Pune, 3-0.

A rusty Yashansh Malik pushed and prodded in the first game before overcoming Khelendrajit Yengkhom and paving the way for Wesley Do Rosario to consolidate their position. In the left-hander’s battle, Wesley allowed no liberty to Chinmaya Somaiya, and soon after, it was Raegan Albuquerque who reeled off blistering forehands that brooked no challenge from Divyansh Srivastava.

The only threat to the Chitkara girls from SNDT University was Samruddhi Kulkarni. But the team had better planning for the final and wisely pitted the defensive Anjali Rohilla in the second rubber of the tie. That proved a master stroke as she posed enormous problems to the left-handed Samruddhi right from the beginning.

Though Anjali was a bit erratic in the first game and got stretched, she tamed her opponent with her customary chops and did not allow Samruddhi, who loves attacking, to play her full-flowing strokes. Anjali’s 12-10 win in the first game brought down the confidence level of her rival a few notches, forcing her to err more. As a result, she could not find ways to counter Anjali effectively and lost the second rubber.

Just before, Suhana Saini decimated SNDT’s Swapnali Narale in the first rubber and finished the tie in less than 12 minutes. Now, it was left to Lakshita Narang to complete the task, and she did after dropping the second game. But the Delhi girl was sharp today and determined more than Dhanashri, who tried her best under the circumstances and extended Lakshita in two games.

Results:

Boys: Final: Chitkara University bt Chandigarh University 3-0 (Yashansh Malik bt Khelendrajit Yengkhom 14-12, 11-8, 11-7; Wesley Do Rosario bt Chinmaya Somaiya 11-5, 11-8,9-11, 11-9; Raegan Albuquerque bt Divyansh Srivastava 11-3, 11-9, 11-2).

Girls: Final: Chitkara University bt SNDT University 3-0 (Suhana Saini bt Swapnali Narale 11-2, 11-6, 11-8; Anjali Rohilla bt Samruddhi Kulkarni 12-10, 11-6, 11-6, Lakshita Narang bt Dhanashri Pawar 11-4, 10-12, 11-5, 13-11).