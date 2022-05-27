83rd Cadet & Sub-Junior Nationals: U-11 Girls get going with qualification rounds

Indore: With all group qualification events scheduled for the inaugural day of the 83rd Cadet & Sub-Junior Nationals on Friday, the Under-11 Youth Girls were the first to complete their first two rounds that got underway at the Abhay Prashal here.

They will, however, play their last round today evening along with the other two sections—Under-13 and Under-15—where the girls have done and dusted with one round each. They will play their second-round matches today and complete their group engagements tomorrow morning.

The main draw events in all three sections will start tomorrow, and will the girls will play one round each in the second stage barring the paddlers from the Under-11 category. The rest of the knockout rounds in U-13 and U-15 will be played the day after.

In the Under-11 Youth Girls, some of the group matches went down to the wire as the girls, playing for the first time in the Nationals, put up a brave show. Debanshi Chakraborty from Telangana won 3-2 against Akshita Roy of Assam in group 8, while M. Shanavi Sri from Andhra Pradesh defeated N.K. Harshita of Kerala by a similar margin after facing some tough times, in group 10. Similarly, Pranavi Sethi from West Bengal quelled the challenge from Rashmi Chelleng of Assam in group 11.

The match between Bibeshna Saha of West Bengal and Sanjenbam Angita of Manipur also got stretched but the former emerged the winner in the tight match. Avni Dua of Haryana downed Vedha K of Pondicherry 4-2. The girls from the hosts also put up a good showing, Shaambhavi Sahu emerging triumphant over Yogita, a wildcard entrant, 3-2, but Advika Agrawal went down to Arya Deep Redkar of Maharashtra 2-3.

After the qualifiers tomorrow, the seeding will be done, and it will be followed by the electronic draw for the second stage.

Important Results: Debanshi Chakraborty (Telg) bt Akshita Roy (Asm) 9-11, 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6; M. Shanavi Sri (AP) bt N.K. Harshitha (Ker) 4-11,11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6; Pranavi Sethi (Ben) bt Rashmi Chelleng (Asm) 11-5, 5-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7; Bibeshna Saha (Ben) bt Sanjenbam Angkita (Man) 12-10, 5-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-7; Sakiya Sultan (MP) bt Dinkupriya ahariah (Asm) 5-11, 5-11, 10-12, 8-11, 11-2; Avni Dua (Har) bt Vedha K (Pon) 11-1, 8-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-6; Sherell Chhabra (Chd) bt Annette Mariana (Kar) 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 6-11, 11-6; Shaambhavi Sahu (MP) bt Yogita (TTFI) 10-12, 3-10, 11-1, 11-8, 11-9; Arya Deep Redkar (Mah) bt Advika Agrawal (MP) 11-6, 12-14, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7; Saanvi Sri Kamarapu (Telg) bt Aaratrika Sharma (HP) 11-6, 11-2, 9-11, 8-11, 11-5.