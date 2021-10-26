UTT National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships: Four seeds in U-17 Youth Girls bow out

Mohali: Fourth seed Sayali Wani of Maharashtra, fifth seed Pranati P. Nair of Kerala, sixth seed Karuna Gajendra of Karnataka, and seventh seed M. Hansini of Tamil Nadu fell by the wayside in the Youth Under-17 Girls on the second day of the UTT National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships at the Sports Complex at Sector 78 here today.

In a strange turn of events, two of them managed to put up some fight while the other two went out without a whimper.

Unseeded Nandini Sahab of West Bengal began on the wrong foot in the Round of 32 but managed to pull it through in the last three games to upstage the Maharashtra paddler. However, Pranati lost her first game to take the next to come to some terms with the pace of the match. But Avani Tripathi turned the tables on her as the UP girl won the third and fourth games to move into the pre-quarterfinals.

Delhi’s Riddhima Kapoor, without wasting time, simply put it across an off-colour Karuna in straight games. However, Hansini from Tamil Nadu fought hard to stay in the match, until her opponent Srijita Shaw from Bengal seized moments to claims in the last two points after deuce. But for these upsets, other seeds booked their pre-quarterfinal spots.

Among the Youth Under-17 Boys, only eighth seed Sarth Mishra from Uttar Pradesh failed to enter the pre-quarterfinals, while the other seeds made it without hiccups. Qualifier K.J. Aakash from Karnataka, who began confidently after winning the first game on extended points, could not be stropped from entering the last-16 stages despite the eighth seed managing to win the second game.

Earlier in the day, all the eight seeds in the Youth Under-17 Boys sailed into the second round. However, second seed Aadarsh Om Chetri and seventh seed P.B. Abhinand struggled before going through to the second round. The Delhi boy won 11-6, 9-11, 11-2, 11-7 against Telangana’s Trishul Mehra. But Abhinand dropped two games against Amish Athwale of PSPBA. The Tamil Nadu boy led 2-0 before the PSPBA bounced back to take the next two games. However, in the decider, Abhinand upped the ante to triumph 11-8, 11-4, 6-11, 5-11, 11-5.

In contrast, the Youth Under-17 Girls seeds enjoying first-round byes did not have to play as their action begins from the next round.

Meanwhile, the Youth Under-15 qualifications got underway in the Boys and Girls sections.

Results:

Youth Under-17 Girls (Round 32): Suhana Saini bt Tanzia Sharma (Del) 11-02, 11-04, 11-5; Sreedatri Roy bt Keisha Jhaveri (Mah) 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7; Sayani Panda bt Suhani Mahajan (UP) 9-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-4; Pritha Vartikar bt Neha Singh (Chd) 11-2, 10-12, 11-8, 11-7; Avani Tripathi bt Pranti P. Nair (Ker) 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9; Risha Mirchandani bt Sayanika Maji (Del0 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6’; Kaashvi Gupta bt Deshna Vanshika (kar) 12-10, 11-8, 11-8; Nandini Sahab bt Sayali Wani 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6; Tanesha Kotecha bt Pelf (Chd) 11-5, 11-8, 11-4; Kavyashree Baskar bt Vanshika Mudgal (Del) 11-1, 11-6, 11-5; Ananya Chande bt Sandika Bhattacharjee (Ben) 13-11, 11-1, 7-11, 13-11; Riddhima Kapoor bt Karuna Gajendran (Kar) 11-5, 11-6, 13-11; Srijita Shaw bt M. Hansini (TNTTA) 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 12-10; K. Disha bt Srijani Basu (Ben) 14-12, 16-14, 11-9; Jennifer Varghese bt Gargi Dangi (har) 11-8, 5-11, 11-13, 11-3, 11-6; Lakshita Narang bt Pragati Priya (Pun) 11-6, 11-1, 11-6.

Youth Under-17 Boys (Round 32): Preyesh Raj Suresh bt Shounak Guha (NEOC) 11-4, 12-10, 11-2; Burhanuddin Malubhaiwala bt Aadi Chitnis (Mah) 11-9, 11-9, 11-9; Samarth Singh bt Divyaj Roy (TTFI) 17-15, 12-10, 11-4; KJ Aakash (mar) bt Sarth Mishra (UP) 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5; Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Suhaan Gulati (Pun) 13-11, 11-4, 11-7; Tharun Shanmugam bt Rishabh Mayank (Har) 13-15, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8; Rohith Shankar bt Emon Adhikary (Ben) 11-7, 11-8, 11-9; Jash Modi bt Ashish Jain (Del) 11-9, 11-9, 11-4; Divyansh Srivastava bt Shlok Bajaj (Guj) 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-3; Bodhisatwa Chaudhury bt Sudhanshu Maini (Del) 11-8, 11-8, 11-7; Khelendrajit Yengkhom bt Muthu R (TNTTA) 11-6, 16-18, 14-12, 11-5; Samyak Kashyap bt Sahil Chugh (Har) 11-5, 11-5, 11-5; PB Abhinand bt Prabhav Gupta (Del) 1-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-9; Shankhadip Das bt Naman Arora (Har) 11-7, 11-7, 11-8; Srikanth Kashyap bt Arnav Aggarwal (Chd) 11-5, 11-7, 11-5; Aadarsh Om Chetri bt Sumit Ghosh (Ben) 11-8, 11-9, 11-5.