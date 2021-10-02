2021 ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships: Indian men finish with bronze, lose to Korea

New Delhi: The clinical South Koreans proved a hot proposition for the Indians who failed to get past the semi-finals of the 2021 ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships in Doha on Friday.

Korea blanked India 3-0 to enter the Men’s Team final, slated this evening.

However, the Indian squad will be a happy lot to experience a first-hand podium finish. The continental championships, under the ATTU, began in 1972. The absence of China helped India in its endeavour. The importance of the National Games and other logistical reasons forced China to pull out of the championships.

On Wednesday, India put it across Iran 3-1 in the quarterfinals. With a medal in their pockets and morale up, the Indian paddlers took on the Koreans head-on. But the rampaging South Koreans, also the top seed, were a better side in one-on-one combat. That, in a nutshell, is the story of the semi-final.

Starting the match for India, Sathiyan found himself pushed to the corner straightaway as the world No. 12 Korean Woojin Jang brought into focus his backhand game and attacked throughout, often catching the world No. 38 Indian on the wrong foot. The Korean eventually won 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5 to provide the lead. Sathiyan was in a good position in his second game but allowed the Korean deuce before winning it on extended points.

In contrast, Sharath Kamal began well only to squander the 2-1 advantage. He allowed the world No. 22 Lee Sangsu to come back, especially in the last two games, and post a 7-11, 15-13, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9 triumph. Sharath will have to blame himself for letting the South Korean off the hook after the world No. 33 Indian did well to take a handy lead in all the games, except the fourth. Yet, Sharath failed to capitalise on them. Some service errors and a few passive shots only compounded the issue further in the match that lasted 50 minutes.

Though Harmeet Desai did not begin well against Seungmin Cho, he brought back momentum to his game to lead 2-1. But the world No. 77, five places behind Harmeet, made most of the chances to win some crucial points to level 2-2.

In the decider, none had any noticeable big-lead gain, both winning their service points. At 10-8, Harmeet could not force his opponent into mistakes allowing Cho to deuce. With service on, the Indian lead 11-10, but that was all he could do as the Korean sealed Korea’s place in the final with three straight points, including a breakpoint. Cho won 11-4, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11 in 43 minutes.

Women finish fifth

The young brigade of Indian women showed courage and commitment in positions playoff to finish fifth, after beating Thailand 3-1. The mainstay of India’s win was Sutirtah Mukherjee.

Archana Kamath played the opener against the top-ranked Suthsani Sawettabut. The Thai, who is ranked No. 38 in the world, showed good form initially. But Archana caught up soon with her to level the score at 2-2, as the Indian picked four consecutive points to win. However, the experienced Thai prevailed 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9 in the decider.

Teenager Phantita Pinyopisan was no match for Sutirtha Mukherjee, ranked 97 in the world. The Indian disposed of her in 18 minutes to win the contest 11-5, 11-5, 11-6. The onus was on Sreeja Akula and posted an 11-7, 11-6, 11-2 win over another youngster, Wirakarn Tayapitak. Sutirtha, returning to the table for her reverse singles, tamed the fighting Sawettabut 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 117.