Manika Batra and G Sathiyan win mixed doubles title at World Table Tennis Tour Contender Budapest 2021

Budapest: India’s pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan beat home favourites Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 to win the mixed doubles title at World Table Tennis Tour Contender Budapest 2021 on Friday.
HISTORIC GOLD😍🇮🇳— Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) August 20, 2021
What an amazing way to start the Mixed Doubles campaign with @manikabatra_TT by becoming the first ever Indian Mixed pair to win an international world tour title💪💪#WTTContender #Budapest #sathiyantt #manikabatra #tabletennis #sports #teamindia #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/4J54g9DcMd
Earlier, Sathiyan and Manika had outplayed Aleksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos of Belarus 11-6,11-5,11-4 in the semi-final, while had got the better of World No. 7 and top seeded duo of Barbora Balazova and Lubomir Pistej from Slovakia 11-4, 3-11 , 6-11 , 11-6 , 11-9 in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Manika, seeded sixth, had lost to European youth champion of Russia Elizabet Abraamian, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 10-8 in the women’s singles semifinals. World No. 39 Sathiyan, too, had lost to World No. 102 Niagol Stoyanov of Italy 12-10, 11-7, 12-10, 19-17 in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals.
Right after Olympics!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 20, 2021
The India mixed doubles pair of G Sathiyan & Manika Batra script history by winning the 1st ever title at the Contender WTT Event at Hungary of the ITTF! They beat the top seeds and many other formidable pairs. Congratulations @manikabatra_TT @sathiyantt ! pic.twitter.com/v1obBmBBPY