Manika Batra and G Sathiyan win mixed doubles title at World Table Tennis Tour Contender Budapest 2021

Budapest: India’s pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan beat home favourites Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 to win the mixed doubles title at World Table Tennis Tour Contender Budapest 2021 on Friday.

Earlier, Sathiyan and Manika had outplayed Aleksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos of Belarus 11-6,11-5,11-4 in the semi-final, while had got the better of World No. 7 and top seeded duo of Barbora Balazova and Lubomir Pistej from Slovakia 11-4, 3-11 , 6-11 , 11-6 , 11-9 in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Manika, seeded sixth, had lost to European youth champion of Russia Elizabet Abraamian, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 10-8 in the women’s singles semifinals. World No. 39 Sathiyan, too, had lost to World No. 102 Niagol Stoyanov of Italy 12-10, 11-7, 12-10, 19-17 in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals.