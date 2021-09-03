2021 DTM Championship: Arjun Maini Looks to Consolidate Momentum in Austria

Austria: Mercedes-AMG driver Arjun Maini will be hoping to build off his strong performance at the Nürburgring, after scoring his first points in the 2021 DTM Championship.



After enduring a difficult start to his campaign, due in part to a series of luckless on-track incidents, the Omega Seiki and J.K.Tyre backed driver finally broke his points-scoring duck with a stellar performance at the legendary Nürburgring race circuit.



Racing for the all-new GetSpeed DTM team, Maini managed to bring his Mercedes GT3 racecar home in 10th at the conclusion of Race 1, in turn becoming the first Indian to score points in Germany’s apex racing championship.



“The last two races were fantastic and were an accurate reflection of my pace,” Maini said.



“I haven’t had the cleanest of weekends up until that point so it was good to finally have an incident-free weekend where I was able to bring home a solid amount of points. This marked GetSpeed’s first points in the series as well so it definitely was a memorable affair.



“Looking ahead I have fond memories of the Red Bull Ring and I hope I can build on my previous weekend and experience by bringing home some more points. The circuit’s undulations will be tricky to master but I’m confident about the preparation both the team and I have made in the lead up to this weekend.”



The weekend will get underway this Friday, August 3rd with the two practice sessions, with Qualifying 1 and Race 1 taking place on Saturday, August 4th, and Qualifying 2 and Race 2 concluding the weekend on Sunday, August 5th.