Sangathan -2024: Amity School of Engineering and Technology lifts winner’s trophy

Noida: Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida campus was abuzz with excitement as the 25th Inter-Amity Institutions Sports Meet, Silver Jubilee Sangathan-2024, culminating into Founder’s Day celebrations came to an end, amidst loud cheers and thunderous applause. Amity School of Engineering & Technology was declared the winner of Sangathan-2024, while Amity Law School received the first runner up award and Amity Institute of Psychology and Allied Sciences was awarded the second runner up award during the Valedictory Ceremony of Sangathan-2024.

The valedictory programme commenced with the lighting of “Khel Jyoti”, by the Amity Sports Captains followed by a March Past by the Marching Contingents of various Amity institutions across India and abroad.

Addressing the students, Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group, said, “Today, all of us have gathered here only because of the students of Amity. If a person wants to become successful in life, no power in the world can stop him. Every student of Amity will become a huge success story since Amity strongly believes in leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the dreams of its students. Today, the whole world is looking at India as India is making huge advancement in every filed including science, research, innovation and the day is not far when the whole world will see India as the most developed country by 2047, the 100th years of its independence.”

On the momentous occasion of 25 years of Sangathan, a Special Award, Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan Prize was unveiled by Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor Amity University Uttar Pradesh. Unveiling the Special Award, he said, “Sangathan is a testimony to Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan’s vision of holistic development of students, bringing together the community to embrace both athletic achievement and core institutional values. As we come together to celebrate 25 extraordinary years of Sangathan, this remarkable milestone is not just a reflection of our journey, but a heartfelt tribute to the vision of our Hon’ble Founder President Sir. This Special Award will be presented to the outstanding achievers in the field of science, technology, research, innovation and creative fields, not only in India but also abroad, every year.”

In addition, a Special Coffee Table, commemorating the completion of 25 years of Sangathan was presented to Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President Amity Education Group.

During the valedictory ceremony, Sangathan- 2024 report was shared by Dr. S. K. Srivastava, Chairperson Sangathan-2024. A total of 22 sports competitions were organized during Sangathan-2024, wherein more than 30,000 students, faculty and staff participated in various sports such as hockey, handball, cricket, volleyball, kho kho, badminton, table tennis, soft ball, basketball, car race, drone race and many others. Amity School of Engineering and Technology won 23 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze medals scoring a total of 154 points. Amity Law School Noida won 12 gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze medals, scoring a total of 127 points and Amity Institute of Psychology and Allied Sciences won 13 Gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals, scoring a total of 91 points. Apart from this, more than 200 medals were awarded to the winners of the sports competitions.

In the Amity Inter University Competition, Amity University Uttar Pradesh Noida Campus was awarded the Winner’s Trophy, Amity University Haryana campus was awarded the First Runners Up Trophy and Amity University Uttar Pradesh Lucknow, was awarded the Second Runners Up Trophy.

Also present on the occasion were Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor Amity University Haryana, Dr. Amita Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity Group of Schools, the Trustees and Top Management of Amity, Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor Amity University Uttar Pradesh, the HOI’s, faculty and students in large numbers.