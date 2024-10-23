CM Trophy 2024: Swimmer Manya clinches double crown, lifter Krishna Barathi wins 89kg gold

Chennai: Chennai’s Manya Mukta Manesh bagged a double crown and Kancheepuram’s Danush S lived up to his favourite status in the college swimming competition at the CM Trophy 2024 on Tuesday.

Manya bagged the college girls 200m and 400m freestyle races while Danush was unbeatable in the boys 50m breaststroke.

In the girls 400m freestyle, Manya was almost a lap ahead of her nearest rival as she clocked a time of 4:58.00. Silver medallist Thangam Rubeni BG of Erode came home in 6:03.21s while Thirunelveli’s Madhu Shalini R was third with a time of 7:02.42s.

She then returned to the pool and clinched the 200m freestyle gold with a timing of 2:22.56s.

Danush touched the wall in 28.60s to clinch the gold in 50m breaststroke ahead of ayadesh Babu MS of Thiruvallur (29.07s). Chengalpattu’s Sudhesh Kumar Ponnu took home the bronze with a time of 31.23s.

The 2024 CM Trophy is one of the largest grassroot initiative and this edition has attracted over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines. Prior to the state meet, district level competitions were held across the state in which over 11 lakh players participated.

In the weightlifting competition underway at the JNS stadium, Dindigul’s Shenbagaraj claimed the college men 67kg gold with a total lift of 266kg while A Manobala of Ranipet emerged triumphant in the 73kg category with a total of 290kg.

Nationals bronze medallist Krishna Barathi of Chengalpattu grabbed the college boy’s 89kg gold medal with a total lift of 311 (136 snatch, 175 C&J).

Chengalpattu also grabbed the double crown in college tennis as their boys and girls combinations emerged victorious.

Results – Day 19

VENUE: AGB Complex, Chennai

Sport - Swimming

Category/Event - College Men 400LC Meter Freestyle

Gold: Leonard V, Thirunelveli (4.20.65); Silver: Nithik Nathella, Chennai (4:21:14); Bronze: Vishal SR, Chengalpattu (4:30:15)

Category/Event - College Women 400 LC Meter Freestyle

Gold: Manya Mukta Manesh, Chennai (4:58:00); Silver: Thangam Rubeni BG, Erode (6:03:21); Bronze: Madhu Shalini R, Thirunelveli (7:02:42)

Category/Event - College Men 50 LC Meter Breaststroke

Gold: Danush S, Kancheepuram (28.60); Silver: Yadesh Babu MS, Thiruvallur (29.07); Bronze: Sudhesh Kumar Ponnu S. Chengalpattu (31.23)

Category/Event - Women 50 LC Meter Breaststroke College

Gold: Joy Shree MU, Thiruvallur (36.40); Silver: Priyanka Pughazharasu, Chennai (37.07); Bronze: Rakshana R, Chengalpattu (40.23)

Category/Event - College Men 200LC Meter Butterfly

Gold: Sai Ganesh, Chennai (2.13.78); Silver: Ebi Richard V, Thirunelveli (2:18:41); Bronze: Aloshius A, Chengalpattu (2:23:34)

Category/Event - College Women 200LC Meter Freestyle

Gold: Thanuja J, Trichirappalli (2.48.66); Silver: Monicka Pugazharasu, Chennai (2:50:60); Bronze: Srenethi DS, Coimbatore (2:52:10)

Category/Event - College Men 200LC Meter Freestyle

Gold: Praveen Kumar MJ, Chennai (1.58.15); Silver: Avinash S, Thiruvallur (2:06:68); Bronze: Sarvepalli Krishna P, Chengalpattu (2:12:83)

Category/Event - College Women 200LC Meter Freestyle

Gold: Manya Mukta Manesh, Chennai (2.22.56); Silver: Moana Sri S, Chengalpattu (2:34:24); Bronze: Sindhuja S, Thiruvallur (2:49:85)

VENUE: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Sport -Weightlifting

Category/Event: College men - 67kg

Gold: Shenbagaraj, Dindigul (Snatch -114, Clean & Jerk -152, Total - 266); Silver: P Akash, Coimbatore (Snatch -120, Clean & Jerk 140, Total - 260); Bronze: C Dinesh, Chennai (Snatch - 116, Clean & Jerk - 144, Total - 260)

Category/Event: College men - 73kg

Gold: A Manobala, Ranipet (Snatch - 135, Clean & Jerk - 155, Total - 290); Silver: M Yuvaraj, Dindigul (Snatch - 119, Clean & Jerk - 155, Total 274); Bronze: A Sandeepjith, Dindigul (Snatch - 115, Clean & Jerk - 147, Total – 262)

Category/Event: College men - 81kg

Gold: M Mathan Kumar, Erode (Snatch - 127, Clean & Jerk - 169, Total - 296); Silver: Abhishek NS, Kanniyakumari (Snatch - 129, Clean & Jerk - 165, Total 294); Bronze: P. Pugazhendhi Chennai (Snatch - 113, Clean & Jerk - 158, Total – 273)

Category/Event: College men - 89kg

Gold: Krishnabarathi, Chengalpattu (Snatch - 136, Clean & Jerk - 175, Total - 311); Silver: Dhinesh A, Ranipet (Snatch - 135, Clean & Jerk - 167, Total 302); Bronze: T Vijay, Namakkal (Snatch - 131, Clean & Jerk - 159, Total – 290)

VENUE: SDAT Tennis Stadium, Chennai

Category/Event: College Men - Doubles

Gold: Kirthik Kalyan/Oges Theyjo J, Chengalpattu (Played 3, Won 3); Silver: Krishna Teja Raja/Anish Frolin, Chengalpattu (Won 2, Lost 1); Bronze: Kavin Karthik/Rakshak Tarun, Coimbatore (Won 1, Lost 2)

College Women - Doubles

Gold: Janani Ramesh/Joell Nichole, Chengalpattu (Won 2, Lost 1); Silver: Harini Parthiban/Vitula V, Chengalpattu (Won 2, Lost 1); Bronze: Lakshmi Prabha/Ananya SR, Chennai (Won 1, Lost 2)