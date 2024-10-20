CM Trophy 2024: Chennai's Deeksha Sivakumar grabs two gold medals in school girls swimming competition

Chennai: National level swimmer Deeksha Sivakumar of Chennai underlined her prowess in the pool by grabbing two gold medals in a day in the school girls category in the CM Trophy 2024 here on Saturday.

Deeksha began her gold medal count by winning the 50m backstroke gold with a time of 31:61s, ahead of Maria Winciya S of Thirunelveli (32.15s) and J Archana of Tiruppur (34.20s).

She then returned to the pool after a short break to clinch the 100m freestyle gold with a time of 1:00.95s. Adwika Girish Nair of Coimbatore (1:04.44) and Sanju Shree R of Chengalpattu (1:10.26s) clinched silver and bronze, respectively.

Elsewhere, track cycling made a debut in the CM Trophy by grabbing two gold medals while Thoothukudi and Coimbatore shared one each.

The 2024 CM Trophy is one of the largest grassroot initiatives and this edition has attracted over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines. Prior to the state meet, district level competitions were held across the state in which over 11 lakh players participated.

Earlier, Krishnagiri district’s Samuthiram and Karunyadevi of Salem clinched the first two gold medals on offer in the para category by winning the men and women 100m races for visually challenged in the CM Trophy 2024.

Samuthiram stopped the clock at 11.92s to register a convincing win in the men’s 100m. Coimbatore’s Suresh Kumar (12.43s) and Ramanathapuram’s Vengatesh (12.71s) took home the silver and bronze, respectively.

In the women’s 100m race, Karunyadevi was almost 2 seconds faster than her challengers as she finished the race in 13.17s. Sandaiya of Theni (15.26s) and Nojisha of Kanniyakumari (15.58s) were second and third.

This is the second year of para events being added to the CM Trophy.

In the field events from visually challenged athletes R Balaji of Salem took the men’s shot put gold with a throw of 9.22m while A Sivakami of Ariyalur took the women’s shot put gold with a distance of 5.24m.

“I have been participating in Para games since 2012. And I have been the champion in my category at the state level since 2012. Last year, there was no shot-put event for visually challenged. On our request they added it this year and I am so happy to win gold and we have never had such big prize purse,” said the 47-year-old Sivakami.

In the school boys weightlifting event, S Harsha Vardhan of Thiruvallur bagged 81kg gold with a total lift of 218kg. S Shyamsundar of Vellore (217kg) and S Akash of Mayiladuthurai (187kg) took home the silver and bronze medals.

Results – Day 16

VENUE: AGB Complex - Velachery, Chennai

Sport: Swimming

Under 19 400 LC Meter Freestyle- School Boys

Gold: Kaveen Raj V, Chennai (4:19.85); Silver: Ahil Balaji, Coimbatore (4:33.43); Bronze: Dhanuvarshan G S, Thirunelveli (4:41.32)

Under 19 100 LC Meter Breaststroke School Boys

Gold: Dharshan R, Chennai (1:11.20); Silver: Kavin Sai S, Thirunelveli (1:12.18); Bronze: Jai Jaswanth R, Theni (1:16.23)

Girls Under 19 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

Preshetha P, Thiruvallur (1:20:75); Sana Shree V, Chengalpattu (1:22:04); Sowjanya B, Chennai (1:22:30)

Under 19 50 LC Meter Backstroke -School Girls

Deeksha Sivakumar, Chennai (31:61s); Maria Winciya S, Thirunelveli (32.15s); Archana J, Tiruppur (34.20s)

Under 19 400 LC Meter Freestyle School - School Girls

Adwika Girish Nair, Coimbatore (4.46.89); Nishada Mithra P, Theni (4:49:54); Pramiti Gnanasekaran, Chennai (4:56:13)

Under 19 100 LC Meter Breaststroke - School Boys

Dharshan R, Chennai (1:11:20); Kavin Sai S, Thirunelveli (1:12:18); Jai Jaswanth R, Theni (1:16:23)

Under 19, 50 LC Meter Backstroke - School Boys

Sanjay Jesua J, Thirunelveli (29.28s); Gokulan S, Chennai (29.37s); Krishi Keishav S, Thiruvallur, (30.12s)

Under 19 100 LC Meter Freestyle School - School Girls

Deeksha Sivakumar, Chennai (1:00:95); Adwika Girish Nair, Coimbatore (1:04:44); Sanju Shree R, Chengalpattu (1:10:26)

VENUE: TNPESU, Chengalpattu

Visually Challenged - Athletics

Event/Category - 100mts - Men

Gold: Samuthiram S, Krishnagiri (11.92s); Silver: Suresh Kumar, Coimbatore (12.43s); Bronze: Vengatesh, Ramanathapuram (12.71s)

Event/Category - 100mts - Women

Gold: Karunyadevi, Salem (13.17s); Silver: Sandhiya, Theni (15.26s); Bronze: Nojisha, Kanniyakumari (15.58s)

Event/Category - Shot Put – Women

Gold: A Sivakami, Ariyalur (5.24m); Silver: Reshma Jhanu, Coimbatore (4.98m); Bronze: Kalaimathi, Tirupathur (4.94m)

Event/Category - Shot Put - Men

Gold: R Balaji, Salem (9.22m); Silver: V Sagadevan, Thiruvannamalai (8.49m); Bronze: Thirupathi G, Vellore (7.44m)

VENUE: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Sport - Weightlifting

Event/Category - 81KG - School Boys

Gold: S Harsha Vardhan (Thiruvallur) - Snatch - 95, Clean & Jerk - 123, Total - 218; Silver: S Shyamsundar (Vellore) - Snatch - 97, Clean & Jerk - 120, Total - 217; Bronze: S Akash (Mayiladuthurai) - Snatch - 84, Clean & Jerk - 103, Total – 187

Event/Category -School Boys 67KG

Gold: K Ashwin (Thiruvallur) - Snatch - 101, Clean & Jerk - 135, Total – 236; Silver: K Kishore Kannan (Ranipet) - Snatch - 92, Clean & Jerk - 108, Total – 200; Bronze: R Ramana (Thoothukudi) - Snatch - 75, Clean & Jerk - 110, Total - 185

Event/Category -School Boys 73KG

Gold: N Nahulan (Pudukkottai) - Snatch - 101, Clean & Jerk - 135, Total – 236; Silver: D Kishore (Vellore) - Snatch - 97, Clean & Jerk - 130, Total – 227; Bronze: P Sakthi (Vellore) - Snatch - 75, Clean & Jerk - 94, Total - 169

Event/Category -School Boys 89KG

Gold: G Bharanidharan (Pudukkottai) - Snatch - 86, Clean & Jerk - 108, Total – 194; Silver: S Jeevankumar (Vellore) - Snatch - 87, Clean & Jerk - 106, Total – 193; Bronze: M Srigopalakavin (Thirunelveli) - Snatch - 58, Clean & Jerk - 71, Total - 129