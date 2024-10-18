CM Trophy 2024: Chennai girls, Thoothukudi boys win Kabaddi gold

Chennai: Chennai girls and Thoothukudi boys clinched the school kabaddi gold medal in the CM Trophy 2024 here on Thursday.

Chennai girls won all the three matches to convincingly claim the gold while Thoothukudi emerged champions on better points score after being tied on points with Thirunelveli on five points from two wins and a draw.

At the time of writing, Chennai had passed the 150 medals mark. The last edition champions now lead the medals tally with 61 gold, 45 silver and 51 bronze. Chengalpattu with 16 gold are second while Salem with 13 gold are third in the standings.

The 2024 CM Trophy is one of the largest grassroot initiative and this edition has attracted over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines. Prior to the state meet, district level competitions were held across the state in which over 11 lakh players participated.

Chennai girls were at their dominant best as they defeated Erode and Viluppuram without breaking much sweat.

“We have been playing together for 4 years and this is our first gold in CM Trophy. In the last 3 years we participated in 6 national events and won 1 gold and 4 silver. Our next target now is to win a medal in SGFI and sub-junior nationals,” said Chennai team captain Karthika.

In the boys event, Thoothukudi and Thirunelveli played out an exciting 25-25 draw in their last league game to finish with same points.

But the former’s higher margin of victories in the other matches tipped the scale in their favour.

In the college boys hockey competition, Thoothukudi clinched the gold with an all-win record with Chengalpattu and Coimbatore bagging silver and bronze, respectively.

Friday will see medals being decided in weightlifting at the JNS Indoor hall, football at JNS, college fencing at Olympic Academy, Beach Volleyball at Marina Beach, Chess at the District Sports Complex in Madurai and Basketball in Coimbatore.

Day 14 - Results

VENUE - Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Event/Category - Kabaddi - School Girls

Gold: Chennai (Win - 3, Points - 6); Silver: Erode (Win - 2, Loss - 1, Points - 4); Bronze: Viluppuram ( Win - 1, Loss - 2, Points - 2)

Event/Category - Kabaddi - School Boys

Gold: Thoothukudi (Win - 2, Draw – 1, Points - 5); Silver: Thirunelveli (Win - 2, Draw – 1, Points - 5),Bronze: Trichirappalli (Loss - 2, Draw – 1, Points - 1)

VENUE – SDAT Hockey Stadium, Chennai

Event/Category – Hockey – College Boys

Gold: Thoothukudi (Win - 3, Points - 9); Silver: Chengalpattu (Win - 2, Loss – 1, Points - 6); Bronze: Coimbatore (Win - 1, Loss – 2, Points - 3)