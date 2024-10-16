CM Trophy 2024: Harini, Jyothi clinch gold and silver in Judo to keep Chengalpattu in race for 2nd spot

Chennai: Chengalpattu clinched the gold and silver medal in college girls -48kg judo competition in the CM Trophy 2024 here on Wednesday.

Harini S grabbed the gold with an Ippon win over teammate Jyothi K to keep Chengalpattu in the hunt, while Chennai continue to top the standings with 60 gold, 44 silver, 47 bronze (at the time of writing).

Madurai district clinched the other judo gold and silver in college boys +90kg category with Bharat Kumar beating Dindigul’s Sriman S in the final.

The 2024 CM Trophy is one of the largest grassroot initiative and this edition has attracted over 33000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines. Prior to the state meet, district level competitions were held across the state in which over 11 lakh players participated.

With rain battering the state, all events at Chengalpattu had to be rescheduled while college boys fencing event in Chennai too was rescheduled and will now start on October 18.

Elsewhere in the School girls Sabre event, Kanniyakumari's JS Jefarlin clinched the gold medal beating Chennai's B Sasi Prabha in the final. Kanniyakumari and Chennai also shared a bronze medal each through Tharshy Shefrin and E Lathika, respectively.

Day 13 – Results

VENUE: Olympic Academy - JNS, Chennai

Event/Category - Judo - 48kg - College Women

Gold: Harini. S (Chengalpattu); Silver: Jyothi K (Chengalpattu) ; Bronze: Rosy J (Chennai); Selvarani. B (Namakkal)

Event/Category - Judo + 90kg - College Men

Gold: Bharath Kumar P (Madurai); Silver: Sriman.S (Dindigul); Bronze: Jeevananthan R (Coimbatore); Bronze: Mugil Maran (Coimbatore)

VENUE: Olympic Academy, JNS, Chennai

Sport - Fencing

Event/Category - Sabre - School Girls

Gold: JS Jefarlin (Kanniyakumari); Silver: B Sasi Prabha (Chennai); Bronze: Tharshy Shefrin (Kanniyakumari); Bronze: E Lathika (Chennai)