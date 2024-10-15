CM Trophy 2024: Chennai’s Akash Raj wins 2nd judo gold, Chengalpattu’s Shobana changes colour of medal

Chennai: Chennai’s Akash Raj A extended his domination in college boys judo competition with his second successive gold medal while Shobana S of Chengalpattu improved on her last performance to win the 57kg college girls category in the CM Trophy 2024 Games on Monday.

Akash defeated teammate Varun Raja US Chennai in the gold medal match while Shobana got the better of Chennai’s Ramathilakam M in the girls 57kg final as Judo returned to the CM Trophy program after a gap of one year.

With the CM Trophy 2024 reaching the half-way stage, defending champions Chennai district lead the medals tally with over 125 medals.

Akash, who had won the gold in 60kg category in 2021-22, was the only judoka from Chennai to win a gold medal from the judo arena and insisted that this medal was more difficult than the last.

"This is my 2nd CM Trophy. I won gold last time as well. What was different from last time is that I was a 1st year college student and I faced my seniors in the competition. This time, facing junior guys in the competition and winning again was a new experience,” said the SRM College student.

“Since the Khelo India Games (hosted by Tamil Nadu last year), the facilities for Judo have improved. Also the number of participants at the regional level events has increased. The facilities at CM Trophy are good and we have a feel of playing at the international level arena. I plan to use this cash award to prepare well for other tournaments,” he added.

Shobana was also all praise for the facilities in CM Trophy and said it inspires her to focus on bigger goals. “This is my 3rd CM Trophy. Our dream of world class facilities like this has come true in the Games and it’s a special motivation for us. My ambition is now to represent India at the International level,” she added.

Elsewhere in the Squash arena, Chennai district bagged both the gold and silver medals in college boys and girls singles.

In the college girls final, Shameena Riaz got the better of Pooja Arthi R 2-1 while PR Sandhesh blanked Dinesh R in the boys summit clash.

Day 11 - Results

VENUE: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

(2 Bronze medals for School/College competition in Judo)

· Event/Category - Judo - 60KG - College Men Gold - Silambarasan S (Dindigul); Silver - Muthu Harish V (Chengalpattu); Bronze - Dinesh M (Chengalpattu) & Gowtham T (Thoothukudi)

· Event/Category - Judo - 66KG - College Men

Gold - Ajesh Kumar P (Chengalpattu); Silver - Karthik E (Coimbatore); Bronze - Hari Natarajan A (Chengalpattu) & Sharan K (Chennai)

· Event/Category - Judo - 73KG - College Men

Gold - Akash Raj A (Chennai); Silver - Varun Raja US (Chennai); Bronze - Kavin Kumar S (Karur) & Yogesh M (Theni)

· Event/Category - Judo -52KG - College Women

Gold - Pavithra P (Dindigul); Silver - Janani P (Chengalpattu); Bronze - Gopika R (Chennai) & Suruthi M (Chennai)

· Event/Category - Judo -57KG - College Women

Gold - Shobana S (Chengalpattu); Silver - Ramathilakam M (Chennai); Bronze - Abithasri (Karur) & Sowmiya R (Coimbatore)

VENUE: Nehru Park, Chennai

· Event/Category - Squash Singles - College Girls

Gold medal match: Shameena Riaz (Chennai) beat Pooja Arthi R (Chennai) 2-1; Bronze match: Deepika (Chennai) V beat Trina Iris (Thoothukudi) 2-0

· Event/Category - Squash Singles - College Boys

Gold-medal match: P.R. Sandhesh (Chennai) beat Dinesh R (Chennai) 2-0; Bronze match: Matthew Godwin (Kanniyakumari) beat Lokesh S (Chennai) 2-1