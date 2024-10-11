CM Trophy 2024: Coimbatore boys and Salem girls win volleyball gold

Chennai: Coimbatore boys and Salem girls grabbed the School volleyball gold medals respectively in the CM Trophy 2024 Games here on Thursday.
Both the team won all their three league matches to maintain an unbeaten record while Chennai district clinched the silver medal in both events.
The 2024 CM Trophy will witness over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines.
In the gymnastics competition for school girls, Erode district pocketed two of the four gold medals on offer with K Santhanam bagging the school boys floor gold with a score of 10.85 while T Raghavi topping the chat in girls uneven bars with 9.65 points.
Diya Hariprakash of Chennai clinched the Vault gold with a score of 10.8 while Chennai’s Aathirai (9.825) and Ashvidra AV of Chengalpattu (9.475) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.
Chennai district and Sivagangai district clinched the boys and girls kho-kho gold medals respectively.
VENUE: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Volleyball – School Boys
Gold: Coimbatore: Win – 3, Points – 9
Silver: Chennai: Win – 1, Loss -2, Points 3 (better points difference)
Bronze : Thoothukudi: Win – 1, Loss – 2, Points 3
Volleyball – School Girls
Gold: Salem: Win – 3, Points – 9
Silver: Chennai: Win – 2, Loss -1, Points 6
Bronze : Erode: Win – 1, Loss – 2, Points 3
VENUE: SDAT - AGB Complex, Chennai
Sport – Gymnastics - School Boys – Floor Exercise
Gold: K Santhanam (Erode) 10.85 Pts; Silver: Hari Prashanna (Chennai) 10.25 Pts;
Bronze: Sanjay Ram (Chennai) 10.10 Pts
School Boys – Still Rings: Gold: Jaswin M (Salem) 10.45 Pts; Silver: Aathidya Sarvesh (Madurai) 10.00 Pts; Bronze: V Jeevan (Erode) 9.95 Pts
School Girls – Uneven Bars: Gold: T Raghavi (Erode) – 9.65 Pts; Silver: V Anushivani (Chennai) – 8.85 Pts; Bronze – R Sanjana (Erode) – 8.60 Pts
School Girls – Table Vault: Gold: Diya Hariprakash (Chennai) 10.8 Pts; Silver: Aathirai (Chennai) 9.825 Pts; Bronze: Ashvidra AV (Chengalpattu) 9.474 Pts
VENUE: District Sports Complex, Madurai
Kho Kho - School Boys: Gold - Chennai - 6 Pts; Silver - Coimbatore - 4 Pts; Bronze - Erode - 2 Pts
Kho Kho - School Girls: Gold - Sivagangai – 6 Pts; Silver - Krishnagiri - 4 Pts; Bronze - Kanniyakumari - 2Pts