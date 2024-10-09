CM Trophy 2024: Two Silambam gold help Chennai consolidate top spot

Chennai: Chennai district’s R Kiruthika and J Kalapathika added two more gold medals in Silambam to help the last year’s overall champions consolidate their position at the top of CM Trophy 2024 medals tally on Tuesday.

Kiruthika bagged the 52-62 kg category gold in college women event with a 14-7 win over S Prithiyangara of Pudukottai in the finals while Kalpalathika defeated S Harini of Madurai 15-12 to clinch the above 72kg gold.

At the time of writing, Chennai was leading the medals tally with six gold, 1 silver and six bronze. Erode district is second with 4 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.

The 2024 CM Trophy will witness over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines.

Chengalpattu district also added two gold medals to their tally on Tuesday — one in gymnastics and one in Silambam.

Chengalpattu’s A Devottham won the college men Vault gold medal with a score of 11.125 points with Coimbatore’s A Dinesh Karthik (11.1) and Chennai’s M Kathiravan (11.05) won the silver and bronze respectively.

S Magathi bagged Chengalpattu’s second gold in 62-72kg category by beating D Mahalakshmi of Thiruvallur 12-10.

Erode’s Edward R claimed gold in college women floor exercise gold with a score of 9.10 points while K Dharshan of Salem clinched gold in Parallel bars with a score of 9.65 points.

Link: Live Streaming of today’s games - CM Trophy 2024

VENUE: TNPESU, Chengalpattu

Silambam - College (Women): 42-52kg - Gold medal match: K Anuvarsha (Salem) beat R.B Imaya Rani (Thiruvallur) 5-4, 3rd-place match: R Mahalakshmi (Tirichirapalli) beat J Nancy (Cuddalore) 3-0; 52-62kg - Gold medal match: R Kiruthika (Chennai) beat S Prithiyangara (Pudukottai) 14-7, 3rd-place match: S Prithiyangara (Pudukottai) beat V Saranya (Nilgiris) 10-5; 62-72kg - Gold medal match: S Magathi (Chengalpattu) beat D Mahalakshmi (Thiruvallur) 12-10, 3rd-place match: P Nithya (Madurai) beat Deepika (Kancheepuram) 10-6; Above 72kg: Gold medal match: J Kalpalathika (Chennai) beat S Harsini (Madurai) 15 -12; 3rd-place match: K Darshini (Thanjavur) beat Midhura (Kancheepuram) 4-3

VENUE: AGB Complex, Chennai

Gymnastics: College - Men - Table Vault: Gold - A. Devottham (Chengalpattu) 11.125 Pts, Silver - A. Dinesh Karthik (Coimbatore) 11.1 Pts, Bronze - M. Kathiravan (Chennai) 11.05 Pts; Women - Balancing Beam: Gold - Poovizhi R (Erode) 8.15 Pts, Silver - B Devadharshini (Erode) 3.25 Pts; Floor Exercise - College - Women: Eswari R (Erode) 9.10 Pts, Silver: Devadharshini (Erode) 8.80 Pts, Kalaiyarasi G (Villupuram) 8.50Pts; Men - Parallel Bars: Gold - K Dharshan (Salem) 9.65Pts, Silver G Rogith (Coimbatore) 9.35 Pts, S Srisanth(Erode) 8.10 Pts