CM Trophy 2024: Chennai bags Silambam Gold; Coimbatore, Chengalpattu winners in badminton

Chennai: Coimbatore districts Nivetha and Chengalpattu's Kishore Sankar S registered comfortable victories to clinch the women and men singles gold medals in the Badminton General Public category at the CM Trophy 2024 on Sunday.

In the women's singles final, Nivetha defeated Virudhunagar district's Praveena S 21-9, 21-17 while Kishore Sankar S beat Sai Prasad S of Kanchipuram 21-13, 21-17 in the men's final.

In the bronze medal play-offs, Benetaanjomary of Chennai defeated Thanjavur's Kaviyarasi 21-18, 15-21, 21-11 after a keen contest while Salem's Prabhu Kannan K got the better of Abhinaav K of Madurai 21-17, 21-14.

The 2024 CM Trophy will witness over 33,000 participants from 38 districts and will compete across five categories – school, college students, public, government employees and differently-abled persons -- in 36 sports disciplines.

Earlier in the day, last edition champions Chennai District opened their gold medal account in the CM Trophy 2024 Games with a dominant show from Roshini S in the girls above 70kg category of the Silambam School competition.

Four gold medals were on offer in Silambam, the traditional martial arts form of Tamil Nadu, on Sunday and the popularity of the sports can be gauged from the fact that all the four gold medals went to four different districts.

SJR Jayassri of Sivagangai district won the gold in girls 60-70kg category, Theni’s R Subhashini triumphed in girls 50-60kg category while V Pandivinothini of Thiruchirapalli finished on top of the girls 40-50kg category.